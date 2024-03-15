France v England Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch France v England

France v England will take place at the Groupama Stadium, Lyon, at 8pm, Saturday March 16, live on ITV1

France v England betting odds

To win the match

France 4-9

England 9-4

Draw 25-1

Handicap

France -6 Evs

England +7 Evs

Best bets for France v England

Over 48.5 points

2pts 10-11 general

France v England teams

France: Leo Barre; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrec; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

England: George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Ollie Chessum, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ethan Roots, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi

France v England team news

France: Coach Fabien Galthie sticks with the team that beat Wales 45-24 in Cardiff last week

England: Winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is injured so Elliot Daly starts in his place while Manu Tuilagi makes the bench for the first time

France v England predictions and betting tips

This is a potential title-decider that could also very well be a dead rubber by the time it kicks off, but either way we could be in for an entertaining affair.

We may not see quite the thrills and spills of the epic 2015 encounter, when England were set the task of beating France by 26 points to pip Ireland to the trophy, but even if there's nothing to play both sides will want to make a point in their final match.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Les Bleus, especially at home soil, and coach Fabien Galthie rang the changes for their round-four clash with Wales, giving starts to 21-year-old Nolann Le Garrec, who was named man of the match, and winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, whose tally stands at six tries in ten matches.

Galthie was rewarded with a 45-24 victory and has sprung something of a surprise by sticking with that line-up and he will want another strong show as his players sign off in front of their home fans, in Lyon this week.

France's big score against Wales was boosted late on as their physical dominance really told and a raft of powerful replacements came off the bench, but Wales had some success earlier in the game exploiting gaps in the France defence, and England are a more resilient side than the inexperienced Wales squad of 2024.

England haven't fired in attack in this tournament, though, and have been dealt a blow as exciting winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is injured, while George Ford retains the number ten shirt even though Marcus Smith was fit enough to come off the bench last week.

However, Ford looks likely to keep the ball in hand more rather than kick it away to a powerful France side and he definitely has creative talent outside him. Smith is waiting on the bench again, and may be seen earlier in the game, while Manu Tuilagi is finally able to line up as a replacement too, and England look to have the weapons to keep the score ticking on to the last.

