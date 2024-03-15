Ireland v Scotland Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Ireland v Scotland

Ireland v Scotland will take place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, at 4.45pm on Saturday, March 16, live on ITV1 & RTE2

Ireland v Scotland betting odds

To win the match

Ireland 1-9

Scotland 15-2

Draw 40-1

Handicap

Ireland -15 Evs

Scotland +16 10-11

Best bets for Ireland v Scotland

Ireland -15

3pts Evs general

Ireland v Scotland teams

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Harry Byrne, Garry Ringrose

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Andy Christie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe

Ireland v Scotland team news

Ireland: Coach Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting line-up from last week's defeat to England

Scotland: There are two changes to the Scotland side from round four. There is a debut for centre Stafford McDowall while Ben White returns at scrum-half

Ireland v Scotland predictions and betting tips

Both these teams suffered surprise defeats in round four of the Six Nations but Ireland have shown just how strongly they can overcome a setback and Scotland could be on the end of a backlash in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland last suffered a Six Nations defeat in Feburary 2022, when they went down 30-24 in France, but they hit back straight away with a 57-6 demolition of Italy and their opening success over Les Bleus in this tournament quickly set aside any talk of a World Cup hangover.

Ireland have won 19 successive home games and have won 11 of 12 home Six Nations clashes with Scotland, eight of them by 18 points or more. They look sure to be in the frame of mind to add to that record.

Their success has been built on structure in attack and defence and it's a safe bet that coach Andy Farrell has been putting that at the top of his list all week in training, especially their defence which is still by some distance the best in the tournament.

Scotland were beaten 22-7 at home in last year's tournament and lost 26-5 on their last trip to Dublin in 2022. The teams last met at the Rugby World Cup in October, when Ireland were 36-14 winners, and Scotland have not scored more than 16 points in the last six meetings between the sides away from Edinburgh.

With the title in their sights and fired by an expectant home crowd, Ireland look set to hit their stride and run out comfortable winners.

