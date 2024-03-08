Italy v Scotland Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Italy v Scotland

Italy v Scotland will take place at the Stadio Olimpico at 2.15pm on Saturday, March 9, live on ITV1

Italy v Scotland betting odds

To win the match

Itay 4-1

Scotland 1-4

Draw 35-1

Handicap

Italy +12 Evens

Scotland -11 Evens

Best bets for Italy v Scotland

Scotland to win by one to 12 points

2pts 7-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Italy v Scotland teams

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Iaone, Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Ross Vintcent

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin, Federico Mori

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, George Horne; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Andy Christie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Kyle Rowe

Italy v Scotland team news

Italy: Winger Louis Lynagh, son of Australian World Cup winner Michael, makes his debut for the Azzurri on the wing.

Scotland: Gregor Townsend makes three changes with starts for Cameron Redpath, George Horne and Andy Christie.

Italy v Scotland predictions and betting tips

Italy famously exploded on to the Six Nations picture in 2000 with a surprise 34-20 win over Scotland in their first match, but while this fixture was the Wooden Spoon battle for many years, the Scots have firmly taken the upper hand.

The last 13 meetings between the teams have been won by Scotland, who are 11-point favourites on Saturday in Rome, where they have enjoyed double-figure winning margins on three of their last four visits.

Buoyed by their Calcutta Cup win over England last time out, Scotland should be buoyed for this showdown but they may find the Azzurri equally invigorated.

Italy gave early signs that they will look to be more ambitious under coach Gonzalo Quesada, and they outscored England by three tries to two in their opening match.

Tough trips to Dublin, where the Azzurri failed to score a point, and France followed. But back on home soil against a team who have neither France's physicality nor Ireland's stifling defence could shape up differently.

The big talking point from Quesada's team selection was the debut cap handed to winger Louis Lynagh, son of former Australia fly-half Michael and a player well known to Premiership fans from his time at Harlequins.

Lynagh completes an exciting back three alongside established performers Ange Capuozzo and Monty Ioane and in a game that looks set to be more open than Italy's last two, the ingredients are there for the hosts to get on the scoreboard.

The points line has been set at around 48.5 and seven of Italy's last nine home Six Nations matches gone over the 50 mark, although a rainy morning is forecast in Rome and showers may continue into the afternoon.

A better bet looks to be backing Scotland to win by a margin of no more than 12 points. Although the visitors have won three of their last four Six Nations matches in Rome by a margin of 11 to 20, Italy's greater firepower may make a mark this time. And the one-to-12 margin would have been a winning bet in four of the last five encounters at all venues and in all competitions as well as in eight of Scotland's last nine away matches in the tournament.

