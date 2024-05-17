Saracens vs Sale predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sarries set to deny Sale playoff berth

Where to watch

Saracens vs Sale

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Harlequins vs Bristol

TNT Sports 2, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Saracens to beat Sale by one to 12 points

1pt 13-8 bet365

Saracens vs Sale predictions

There's plenty at stake on the final day of the Premiership’s regular season with five teams in the hunt for the remaining two playoff places.

Table-topping Northampton are assured of a home semi-final and have rested a raft of internationals for their clash with Bath, while Saracens are also in the semis and a win over Sale will give them home advantage.

Sale are up against it in their bid to hold on to fourth spot as they haven’t won at Sarries in more than a decade and the hosts, with a strong side out, are 11-point favourites.

It may prove to be closer than that as Sale have upped their attacking game, scoring 20 tries in their last four matches having bagged 33 in their previous 13, and they know they can’t dig in and defend against a side as sharp as Saracens.

For the hosts it’s about getting the job done and they are unlikely to cut loose. A Saracens victory by no more than 12 points looks the best bet.

Saracens won by ten when the teams met in last season’s final at Twickenham, while the winning margin in the last four meetings in north London have been 11, nine, 14 and six points.

Harlequins’ clash with Bristol should be a humdinger as the winners could bag a playoff place if Sale and Exeter, who are 4-6 shots away to Leicester, both lose.

Bristol went points crazy in a run of six straight wins to start the year, bagging 39 tries, more than they have scored in their other 11 games while Quins’ last five league games have produced totals of 59, 76, 68, 73 and 84 points.

It’s win or bust and another high-scoring contest looks to be on the cards.

