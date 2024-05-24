Leinster v Toulouse predictions and Champions Cup tips: Plus get £40 in Ladbrokes bonuses

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Champions Cup. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Leinster v Toulouse

TNT Sports 1 and ITV4, 2.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Leinster to win

1pt Evs Paddy Power, BoyleSports



Dan Sheehan anytime tryscorer

1pt 13-10 bet365

Leinster v Toulouse predictions

Leinster can make it third-time-lucky when they face Toulouse in the Champions Cup final.

The Dublin side have lost the last two showpieces, both to La Rochelle, falling agonisingly short in their bid to add a fifth star above their badge.

Toulouse are the only team to have completed the quintet, but since last lifting the trophy in 2021, they have lost to Leinster in the semi-finals in each of the last two years.

Playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may not feel like a lucky omen for a side aiming to end their trophy drought but Leinster have had the edge over Stade in recent seasons and are primed for glory.

Their superior shape and defensive system has overshadowed their opponents' star power and they have only improved without the ball since South African World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber joined Leo Cullen's coaching staff after helping the Springboks to global glory in the autumn.

Pure power was their undoing in those final defeats to La Rochelle but they barged down that psychological barrier by beating Les Maritimes in both the pool stages and the quarter-finals on their way to the final.

Flanker Will Connors started both of those matches and has again been picked ahead of the more mobile Josh van der Flier, who will be instructed to add pace to the game as part of a six-two bench split.

Toulouse have also made a huge call, with Blair Kinghorn favoured over Thomas Ramos at full-back. The Scot has been sensational with ball-in-hand since signing from Edinburgh in November but lacks Ramos' precision from the kicking tee.

Still, half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack are in situ to shape the game and their duel with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne could prove fascinating.

However, the final looks set to be won up front, with Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan potentially the player to decide it with a trademark touchdown.

Sheehan scored against Toulouse in last year's semis before grabbing a brace in the final.

The 25-year-old also got over the line against France in February, one of five tries he managed in this year's Six Nations.

With Leinster likely to burst out of the blocks, Sheehan might even be worth a look to repeat his 2023 feat of scoring the final's first try.

Recent years have scarred Leinster and they have not been as convincing this season. However, Nienaber's arrival has signalled an upturn in their ability to grind out results and with Sheehan taking centre stage, that fifth star could be theirs.

