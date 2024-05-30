Northampton v Saracens predictions and Gallagher Premiership playoff tips: Sarries set to fight to the last in final bid

Where to watch Northampton vs Saracens

Live on TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Saracens +5

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Northampton vs Saracens predictions

Northampton finished the regular season at the top of the Premiership table and were the only team to beat champions Saracens both home and away, but they know they face an almighty task denying Sarries a place in this year's playoff final.

Saracens have reached the final in seven of the last ten seasons, winning five times, and when you consider that in two of those years they were out of the running due to their points deduction and subsequent relegation, that is a phenomenal record.

Owen Farrell and Jamie George both featured in Saracens' first Premiership final victory in 2011, and captain Farrell, along with the Vunipola brothers, is set to leave the club this summer so the incentive to go out on a high will be huge.

Northampton have reached the playoffs in the last two seasons but gone out at the semi-final stage each time. A home tie this year is a big boost, and it has come thanks to the enterprising attacking play they have shown all season.

The Saints scored the most tries and points of the top four teams, second only to fifth-placed Bristol, and boast some of the Premiership's brightest attacking talents including England internationals George Furbank and Tommy Freeman plus the season's trop tryscorer Ollie Sleightholme.

In their last home game, Northampton destroyed an admittedly weakened Gloucester team 90-0, running in 14 tries, but this is set to be a completely different test under the Friday night lights.

Saracens' game is built on their physical approach, defence, and territory, and the Saints will have to work to create openings for their danger men.



Northampton lost just one home match in the Premiership this season - against Bristol in round two when they were without their World Cup players - and they have won their last four at Franklin's Gardens by a double-figure margin.

But knockout games are so often tight and cagey, and a Sarries side who set so much store in their identity and culture will surely put everything on the line.

Sarries are 7-4 shots for victory against the 8-15 hosts but the best bet looks to be supporting Saracens with a five-point start in a match that could well go to the wire.

