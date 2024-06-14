- More
United Rugby Championship semi-final predictions: champions Munster can grind their way to another final
Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-finals
Where to watch
Bulls vs Leinster
Premier Sports 1, 3pm Saturday
Munster vs Glasgow
Premier Sports 1, 6pm Saturday
Best bet
Munster to win by one to 12 points
1pt 11-8 bet365
Predictions
Leinster start every campaign as strong favourites but they have lost the last three European Champions Cup finals and face a tough test against the Bulls in Pretoria to avoid a third successive semi-final exit in the United Rugby Championship.
It was the Bulls who inflicted the first of those with a shock 27-26 victory in Dublin in 2022. Leinster came out on top convincingly when the teams met on Irish soil this season, winning 47-14 in March, but lost heavily on their two visits to South Africa against the Stormers and Lions, albeit with a heavily depleted squad.
It's an incredibly tough match to weigh up and a trip to Loftus Versfeld is a huge challenge, even for a side as packed with internationals as Leinster.
The Bulls won eight of nine home games in the regular season but are rated six-point underdogs. Those games produced huge points tallies of 49, 54, 58, 62, 74, 80, 84, 85 and 91.
The one team who managed to win in Pretoria were Munster, who edged a 27-22 success, and they can muscle their way over the line against Glasgow in Saturday's second semi-final.
Munster have been involved in some close battles this season and with rain forecast for much of the day in Limerick scoring action may be limited but the hosts look too strong.
Northampton v Bath predictions and Gallagher Premiership final tips: Saints can march to glory
Bath v Sale predictions and Gallagher Premiership playoff tips
Northampton v Saracens predictions and Gallagher Premiership playoff tips: Sarries set to fight to the last in final bid
Leinster v Toulouse predictions and Champions Cup tips: Plus get £40 in Ladbrokes bonuses
Gloucester v Sharks predictions and European Challenge Cup tips: Power game should tell for Sharks
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on next week's races
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets for next week's races
