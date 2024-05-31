Bath v Sale predictions and Gallagher Premiership playoff tips: headline

Where to watch Bath v Sale

TNT Sports 2, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Sale +7

2pts 10-11 Hills

Bath v Sale predictions

Bath reached the playoffs for the first time in four years this season and their bright attacking play has earned them a home semi-final, but they look sure to face a tough workout from a dogged Sale side.

Sale reached the final last season, where they were defeated by Saracens and they went into the final round this year needing to beat those same opponents at their Stonex Stadium fortress to finish in the top four again.

The Sharks were 12-point underdogs for that clash two weeks ago but they dug in to record a shock 20-10 success, and they can produce more of the same at the Rec on Saturday.

Bath, conducted by world-class fly-half Finn Russell have produced some fluent attacking rugby this season to delight their home fans after a lean period.

But this is a knockout tie and Sale look more hardened for the battle having already come through what was effectively a do-or-die clash at Sarries, while Bath were strolling to a comfortable home success against a weakened Northampton team.

Sale have the best defence in the Premiership this season, conceding just 384 points, but their tally of 55 tries scored also stands out - the top seven teams have all notched at least 70 and only bottom two Gloucester and Newcastle have scored fewer.

The two defeats Bath have suffered at home this season came against Leicester and Saracens, teams who take a physical and pragmatic approach, and that is what Sale will bring to the Rec.

England fly-half George Ford is key to their game with his controlled kicking for territory and they have plenty of forward power underpinned by their strong contingent of South African players.

The loss of centre Manu Tuilagi to injury is a blow for the Sharks but they can dig in just as they did at Sarries two weeks ago and at least stay within one score of their hosts.

Bath were comfortable winners when these teams met at the Rec last month but in the reverse fixture in November Sale muscled their way to an 11-9 success and we may well see that version of the Sharks in this crucial clash.

