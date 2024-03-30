Sale v Exeter predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Chiefs can dig deep in playoff chase

Where to watch Sale v Exeter

Best bet

Exeter +9

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Sale v Exeter predictions

AFTER a strong start to the season Sale have lost five of their last six Premiership matches, and while Exeter don’t have the greatest away record this season, they can make this a close contest as they look to hang on to a playoff spot.

At the start of December the only blip on Sale’s league record was a 43-0 hammering at Exeter but they have won only two of their last seven – against highflying pair Saracens and Bath, and on both occasions by two points.

And that record makes a nine-point start for the visiting Chiefs worth taking.

Exeter have won two of four away matches this season – at Newcastle and Bristol – and suffered defeats by double-figure margins at Northampton, Bath and Saracens – the top three in the standings going into this round of fixtures.

Sale, while a solid outfit, don’t have anything like the cutting edge of top teams, and only bottom side Newcastle have scored fewer than their 246 points and 33 tries.

Both teams have European ties next weekend, and Sale, who face the Ospreys in the Challenge Cup, may be eyeing up a run in that tournament.

Exeter take on Bath in the Champions Cup but their focus may be more on the Premiership playoffs as they went into this round of fixtures occupying the fourth and final qualifying berth. They look set to fight this one all the way and can at least keep it close.

