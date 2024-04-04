Harlequins v Glasgow predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Quins' cutting edge to tell

Where to watch Harlequins v Glasgow

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Harlequins -6

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Harlequins v Glasgow predictions

The knockout stage of Europe’s two competitions starts this evening and there’s an intriguing look to the Champions Cup draw.

Leinster and Toulouse, two clubs who have won the title nine teams between them, head the betting as the top two seeds on either side of the draw and it’s 6-1 bar that heavyweight duo.

The round of 16 kicks off with a clash between Harlequins and Glasgow, two teams who are renowned for open, attacking rugby, although the Warriors have not been at their best in Europe.

Glasgow returned to the top table this season and won two pool matches to reach the last 16. But their wins came by a single point against tournament debutants Bayonne and in the final round against Toulon, who had lost their first three matches and sent a much weakened team to Scotstoun.

The Warriors’ points tally of 17 in four matches was the third-lowest of the 24 teams in the pool stage, and although they blew way Scarlets 45-3 in their latest United Rugby Championship match, they have fallen short of the 20-point mark in their previous four away matches.

Quins have been a team of extremes this season – since the return to Premiership action after the Six Nations they have lost 52-7 at Saracens before taking a 40-3 lead over Bath last weekend then hanging on to win 40-36.

They might seem a hard team to trust to cover a six-point handicap but Quins’ attacking prowess coupled with their opponents’ blunt edge on the road is enough to warrant a bet on the home side.

Harlequins line up with their England half-back pairing of Danny Care and Marcus Smith, and with the power of Andre Esterhuizen in the midfield plus a back three of Cadan Murley, Louis Lynagh and Tyrone Green, there is enough attacking flair to get them over the line.

Gloucester enjoyed a perfect pool-stage campaign in the European Challenge Cup and are nine-point favourites for their home clash against Castres.

European Champions Cup: 2-1 Leinster, 5-2 Toulouse, 6 Bordeaux, 8 La Rochelle, 14 Bulls, 18 Northampton, 25 Bath, Saracens, 33 bar.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.