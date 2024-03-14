Leeds Rhinos v St Helens predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens in the Betfred Super League

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

St Helens -4

3pts Evs Betfred

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens predictions

There is only one game in the Betfred Super League on Friday night, but it could hardly be much bigger with Leeds Rhinos welcoming old rivals St Helens to Headingley.

Between them the pair have won 17 Grand Finals – St Helens nine, Leeds eight – although it is now six-and-a-half years since Leeds last tasted title success at Old Trafford.

The Rhinos hierarchy went out of their way in the off-season to attempt to rectify that, splashing the cash on a number of new players such as former Man of Steel Brodie Croft and England hooker Andy Ackers from Salford.

Three wins from their first four games is a good early return given that the Rhinos are still very much a work in progress, but their three wins have been by six, eight and six points and they needed to produce a remarkable comeback from 16-0 down at half-time last week to beat Leigh.

Saints are also three from four after suffering their first defeat of the season at home to Salford last week.

That game turned on the dismissal of centre Mark Percival early in the second half – Saints were 14-6 up at the time – and they had looked in ominous mood in the first three rounds of 2024, scoring 80 points and conceding just eight.

And while these two were involved in some ding-dong battles between 2007 and 2017, Saints have been head and shoulders above the Rhinos since Leeds were last crowned champions, winning 14 of the pair's 16 league and cup meetings since the start of the 2018 campaign.

St Helens have won on all of their five visits to Headingley in that time and a handicap concession of just four points looks well within their compass.

Leeds should only get better as the season progresses and their combinations gel. But for now they are far less settled than Saints, who can put last week's blip firmly behind them in West Yorkshire.

