Hull KR v Hull FC and St Helens v Wigan Warriors predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull KR v Hull FC

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 12.30pm

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull Kingston Rovers -22

2pts Evs Betfred

Peta Hiku first tryscorer

1pt 10-1 Betfred

Wigan Warriors

2pts 5-4 Betfred





You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Betfred Super League predictions

Good Friday is traditionally derby day in the Betfred Super League and two of rugby league's fiercest rivalries will write the next chapter in their long history.

The action begins in East Hull, where Hull KR will aim to pile further pain on beleaguered neighbours Hull FC.

The pair brought the curtain up on the 2024 season last month, when Rovers ran out 22-0 victors at the home of their great rivals and things have gone from bad to worse for flatlining FC.

The Black & Whites have lost four of their subsequent five matches, the exception being a last-gasp win over bottom club London, and their last two outings have been particularly chastening.

Tony Smith's side have been walloped 54-4 at home to Leigh in Super League and then thrashed 50-6 at Huddersfield in the Betfred Challenge Cup, and there is little to inspire much confidence that things will get any better at Craven Park.

The outlook is much more positive for Hull KR, who have beaten Leeds and Huddersfield in the league since their opening-night derby demolition and last week thumped Salford 40-0 to progress to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Last season's cup runners-up are starting to establish themselves as one of the better sides in Super League and they have won four of the last six Hull derbies, including the last two at Easter.

Three of their successes in that time have been by at least the 22-point handicap line set for the 245th instalment of the Hull derby. And with injuries continuing to really bite for FC, another long afternoon awaits the Airlie Birds' supporters.

Hull have had particular trouble defending out wide, conceding 13 tries to opposition wingers or centres in their last two games.

That makes Robins wingers Ryan Hall and Joe Burgess the first port of call in the tryscorer markets, but take a chance on Rovers centre Peta Hiku dotting down first at a bigger price. Hiku has scored five tries in his last last five appearances for KR and three in his last two.

The intensity will be just as high later in the day when Super League champions Wigan head to St Helens.

There is rarely any love lost when these two get it on and given they are arguably the best sides in the competition at present – it is 8-1 bar the pair in the Grand Final betting – things could be even more fiery than usual at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints have recovered from a surprise defeat against Salford in their last home outing to record a league and cup double over Leeds in the past two weeks. But Wigan, fresh from being crowned world champions last month, have looked in ominous mood this season.

The Warriors retain the only perfect record in Super League – albeit they have played one game fewer than the rest – and their vaunted attack is already in fine working order.

That could give them a narrow edge and they look the bet as odds-against underdogs.

