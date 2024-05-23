Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 8pm

Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Best bets for Friday's Betfred Super League matches

St Helens -16 vs Leeds Rhinos

2pts Evs Betfred

Castleford Tigers -6 vs Hull FC

2pts 11-10 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League match predictions

St Helens have won 14 of their last 15 meetings with Leeds Rhinos and the Saints can extend that sequence at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.

Two of those wins have come this season as the Red Vee dumped Leeds out of the Betfred Challenge Cup with a 20-6 victory at Headingley in March, and that came just a week after Saints claimed an 18-8 league win at the same venue.

St Helens started this round of matches as one of four teams locked on 16 points at the head of the standings, with only reigning champions Wigan above the second-placed Saints on points difference.

Paul Wellens' men can leapfrog their bitter rivals with a victory over the Loiners, and they should make no mistake on home soil.

Saints' dominance in this fixture has come despite some tight recent encounters, but they possess the best defence in Super League after 11 rounds, conceding at a rate of just 10.3 points per match.

And, having been nilled at Catalans Dragons last time out, it is difficult to see misfiring Leeds breaking through the home defence on too many occasions on Friday.

It was 26-0 to the Dragons in that match and Leeds' patchy form has seen them beat only the bottom three sides - London, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers - in their last seven matches.

The Rhinos have struggled against the division's big boys, losing to Saints, Catalans, Huddersfield, and Hull KR this season.

Rohan Smith's men have an inferiority complex against the top dogs, and St Helens are fancied to cover a chunky 16-point handicap.

Second-bottom Hull FC were beaten by bottom-of-the-table London Broncos last time out, and their misery could be compounded by a defeat at third-bottom Castleford, too.

The Black and Whites are in miserable shape and had no answer to the bucking Broncos in a 34-18 defeat in the capital just under a fortnight ago.

The Tigers could sink their claws into the Airlie Birds, and a six-point handicap looks well within reach.

Cas have won just twice this season but they should be able to see off a Hull side who have lost their last eight matches by margins of 16, 18, 6, 58, 34, 24, 50 and 14 points.

Leigh Leopards head to Huddersfield in Friday's other fixture, but the pair are wildly inconsistent. The Giant are 5-6 to arrest a four-match losing run in all competitions.



Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Super League.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code 'WELCOME50'

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.