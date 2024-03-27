Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action and Super League+, Thursday 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leeds Rhinos -6

1pt 8-13 Betfred

Ash Handley to score at any time

2pts 4-6 Betfred

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos Betfred Super League predictions

Rivals Round starts at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this week as the Castleford Tigers will look to secure their first Betfred Super League win of the campaign at the expense of neighbours Leeds Rhinos.

Craig Lingard's start to life at Castleford has been far from easy, but he helped his club beat his former side, Batley Bulldogs, 28-14 in the Challenge Cup last weekend, although this week's battle will be a different proposition entirely.

In Super League, the Tigers have already conceded 178 points in five matches, and they have struggled to stay in games due to their leaky defence.

Lingard will hope a derby match against Leeds will at least bring the best out of them, especially with Leeds losing back-to-back matches to St Helens. The Rhinos ran out 46-0 winners in their last game against the Tigers, but Rohan Smith's men have blown hot and cold all season, and it is hard to trust them to rack up the points.

While Leeds have the ability to win comfortably, it makes sense to play safe on the handicap, especially in a derby encounter, which means so much to both teams.

Rhinos winger Ash Handley is also likely to have his say, having scored seven tries in five Super League matches.

Handley's speed and positioning have got him into some fortuitous positions this season already, and he should feast on Castleford's porous defence.

