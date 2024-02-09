Get a 60/1 for the Kansas City Chiefs Payout to Win with Paddy Power: Super Bowl 58 Enhanced Betting Offer
American Football and the NFL's most prestigious game, Super Bowl 58, is nearly upon us and takes place in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off against each other following a gruelling season and play-offs, with the 49ers likely to be the favourites. Here is an enticing offer to get stuck into before the touchdown mayhem begins.
Get 60/1 for the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 with Paddy Power here
Best Super Bowl 58 predictions for Chiefs vs 49ers + Get 60/1 for the Chiefs to Win
Moneyline: Chiefs to win @ 11/10 (Paddy Power)
The Chiefs are levels above other teams because of their intangibles. Their chemistry, their coaching staff, their experience, their leadership and moxie are untouchable, and it’s reminiscent of the NFL’s most recent dynasty. There’s simply no way we can take Brock Purdy over Patrick Mahomes, nor can we take a 49ers’ team that needs the ball to bounce their way a little too often to find success. The Chiefs won’t make the same mistakes as the Lions did in the playoffs. And once again they look great value to win another Lombardi Trophy.
Points spread: Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 @ 9/10 (Paddy Power)
The Chiefs looked unremarkable during the regular season, but they have hit form just at the right time to win the Super Bowl. They got to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 victory over Baltimore Ravens and looked to be back at their brilliant best, whereas the 49ers scraped home 34-31 against the Detroit Lions. Chiefs also beat the 49ers in the 2019 edition and they will be unfazed when coming under the spotlight in this.
Total points: Under 47.5 @ 9/10 (Paddy Power)
San Francisco’s defense have struggled against the run in particular and gave up 182 rushing yards against the Lions last week. That will likely be an area Kansas City looks to exploit, but even if it does, that will at least keep the clock moving and potentially limit the number of possessions. The 49ers allowed the 4th-fewest passing yards per attempt during the regular season while securing the most interceptions, so Mahomes may find things frustrating as well. All things considered, there is every chance that points come at a premium in this one. Therefore, we’re rolling with the under for Super Bowl 58.
Note that odds are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change
Super Bowl 58 betting offer: Get 60-1 for the Kansas City Chiefs to win
Grab 60-1 for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl. All you have to do to claim this fantastic offer is sign up with Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.
- Sign up to Paddy Power through this link
- Click the sign up button on the homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet
- Place a maximum £1 bet on the match odds market on Kansas City Chiefs to beat San Francisco 49'ers in Super Bowl 58
- If the Chiefs win, you will receive your free bets once your qualifying bet has settled
- Free bets are valid for 7 days
Super Bowl 58 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions:
- New customer offer
- Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Chiefs to beat 49'ers, Sunday, February 11th
- Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets
- Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards are eligible
- Excludes multiples & in-play bets.
- Terms & Conditions apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Published on 9 February 2024inNFL tips
Last updated 20:00, 9 February 2024
