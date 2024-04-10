Steve Palmer's Masters matches preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Masters at Augusta National
Where to watch the Masters
Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 2pm Thursday
Best bets
Harris English to beat Tom Kim
4pts 4-5 Betfair
Adam Scott to beat Rickie Fowler
4pts 4-5 bet365
Joaquin Niemann to beat Wyndham Clark
3pts 5-6 bet365
Masters matches preview
Tom Kim is enduring a miserable year on the PGA Tour and Augusta is a difficult venue at which to magically find form, so it is reasonable to expect another trying week for the out-of-sorts South Korean this week.
Kim was rocked by losing his caddie Joe Skovron to Ludvig Aberg over Christmas and the youngster from Seoul has failed to better 17th place on the PGA Tour this year. He has missed three cuts in his nine starts, withdrawing early at Sawgrass a month ago when five over through eight holes, then following up with rounds of 73 and 78 to miss the cut by six shots in the Texas Open.
Kim may struggle to make the Masters cut and can be opposed with Harris English in a 72-hole match. English has been much more consistent this year, posting six top-25 finishes in his nine tournaments, including seventh place in the high-class Genesis Invitational in February.
English is making his fifth Masters start, having made the cut on his last three visits, so also has an edge over Kim, 16th on debut last year, in terms of course experience.
Two other Masters match options appeal. Rickie Fowler, like Kim, has been abysmal this year, missing four cuts and failing to register any top-30 finishes in his nine starts. Fowler has not teed up in an April Masters since 2019, so there is no reason to believe his fortunes will suddenly change this week.
Adam Scott, who won the Green Jacket in 2013, has made the cut in the last 14 Masters. He has posted a top-20 finish in eight of his last ten tournaments – consistent current form which dwarfs that of Fowler.
Joaquin Niemann is playing in his fifth Masters at the age of 25, having improved on every visit, finishing 16th last year. Having won twice on the LIV circuit this year and been generally excellent, the Chilean has to be given the edge over Augusta debutant Wyndham Clark over 72 holes.
