The Masters 2024: Steve Palmer's tournament specials predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on the Masters

By 1.30pm on Thursday

Bet on the Masters with AK BETS and claim up to £50 in free bets if your player misses the cut.

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

Where can I watch the Masters?

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 2pm on Thursday

Best bets

Adam Scott top-20 finish

4pts 23-10 bet365

Russell Henley top-20 finish

4pts 9-5 bet365

Shane Lowry top GB & Ireland

2pts each-way 6-1 BoyleSports

Brian Harman top left-hander

2pts 13-8 Betfair, Power

Scottie Scheffler to win by four shots or more

1pt 11-1 bet365

New AK BETS customers can claim up to £50 in free bets if their player misses the cut in the Masters.

Steve Palmer's Masters specials predictions

Adam Scott always approaches Masters week with confidence and the former world number one looks great value to finish in the top 20 in the 89-runner Augusta showpiece.

Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters in 2013, having finished second in 2011, and he has a vast bank of Augusta experience to draw upon. This is his 23rd Augusta appearance and he has made the cut in the last 14 Masters.

Scott tied 14th in the Texas Open last week – eight of his last ten tournaments have yielded a top-20 finish – and his often troublesome putting is better than ever. He seems a lively Green Jacket outsider this week and a wonderful top-20 investment at surprisingly juicy odds.

Another appealing top-20 wager is Russell Henley, who is teeing up in his home state at a course where he has performed well in the past. Results of 31-21-11-15-30-4 from his last six Masters starts speak for themselves.

Henley has been in solid form for a year, posting 14 top-20s in his last 22 tournaments, a streak which started with fourth place in the Masters. He was fourth in last month's Arnold Palmer Invitational and fourth in last week's Texas Open, so there appears every chance of him featuring on the Augusta leaderboard.

Shane Lowry will also have high hopes of getting into contention and the preferred way of supporting the 2019 Open champion is in the top Great Britain and Ireland market. Lowry, US Open runner-up in 2016, boasts Augusta form of 25-21-3-16 over the last four years.

Lowry, who has just enjoyed a strong Florida Swing with results of 4-3-19, looks big value at 6-1 with BoyleSports getting each-way terms of a third the odds, the first two places. Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Danny Willett complete the section.

Brian Harman appears to have little to beat in the top left-hander market, so 13-8 is a more than fair price. Harman tied second at Sawgrass last month and was thrilled with his iron-play, while last week in Texas his putter came to life. The Open champion seems much more likely to get his name on the Augusta leaderboard than debutant Akshay Bhatia, fading forces Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson, and washed-up veteran Mike Weir.

Scottie Scheffler, the best player in the world by a considerable margin, can be backed at 11-1 to win the Masters by four shots or more. He won by three shots in 2022 despite four-putting the 72nd hole.

Claim up to £50 in free bets with AK BETS if your player misses the cut in the Masters

Place your first bet on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut (£100 WIN or £50 EW).

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT50 Place a bet of up to £100 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Applies if your first bet is placed on a golf Tournament Winner market (win or each-way)

AK BETS will credit 50% of your stake as a free bet up to £50 IF YOUR PLAYER MISSES THE CUT.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT50 .

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free Bet can be used at any price.

Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days.

Free Bet stake is not returned with any winnings. Free Bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free Bet will not be granted if the Qualifying Bet has been Cashed Out or Voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household / IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any Free Bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any Free Bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs

AK BETS Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.