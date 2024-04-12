The Masters second-round threeball predictions and golf betting tips

Sky Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you bet on the Masters. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the Masters

Live on Sky Sports, from 1pm Friday

Best bets

Bryson DeChambeau to win 4.54pm threeball

3pts 10-11 bet365

Patrick Cantlay to win 6.12pm threeball

2pts 6-5 general

Will Zalatoris to win 6.24pm threeball

1pt 11-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Story so far

Day one of the 88th Masters is in the books but a two-and-a-half-hour weather delay means that 27 players will return to Augusta National on Friday morning to complete their opening rounds.

Chief among them is third-placed Nicolai Hojgaard, who reached five under par through 15 holes before play was curtailed, but the Dane still finds himself two shots adrift of clubhouse pacesetter Bryson DeChambeau, who birded five of the last seven holes to reach seven under par.

DeChambeau's Thursday 65 has seen him shorten into 11-2 to claim the Green Jacket but the LIV man will be looking over his shoulder at the looming presence of world number one Scottie Scheffler, who sits just one shot off the lead through 18 holes.

Scheffler rode his luck through Amen Corner, holing out from a bunker on the 12th and then narrowly avoiding a watery grave on the par-five 13th, but it was an otherwise exemplary display of ball-striking from the 27-year-old, who is into 6-4 from 5-1 to win the Masters.

Max Homa, three shots back with four holes of his round remaining, is 16-1 alongside Rory McIlroy, who started his latest Masters bid with a one-under 71.

The first round will resume at 12.50pm UK and Ireland time before the second round starts at 1pm.

The Masters l eaderboard

-7 Bryson DeChambeau

-6 Scottie Scheffler

-5 Nicolai Hojgaard (through 15)

-4 Danny Willett, Max Homa (14)

-3 Ryan Fox, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton (14)

-2 Corey Conners, Byeong Hun An, Joaquin Niemann, Will Zalatoris, Patrick Reed (14), Matthieu Pavon (14), Ludvig Aberg (11), Tommy Fleetwood (10)

Best odds for the Masters

6-4 S Scheffler, 11-2 B DeChambeau, 16 M Homa, R McIlroy, 22 L Aberg, 28 T Hatton, N Hojgaard, 30 J Niemann, T Fleetwood, 33 B Koepka, W Zalatoris, 40 bar.

The Masters second-round predictions

Bryson DeChambeau rode a hot putter to shoot what looks like being the first-round lead at the Masters, but the musclebound Californian also struck the ball superbly from tee to green and a similar display should see him kick on in round two.

DeChambeau has previously flattered to deceive at Augusta, shooting some low rounds but also failing to better the 21st-placed finish he posted as an amateur in 2016 in six subsequent visits to the Georgia venue.

However, he is consistent contender on the LIV Tour, finishing in the top ten in his last four tournaments, and he has returned to Augusta full of confidence.

At a shade of odds-on, he can be expected to outscore Thorbjorn Olesen and Gary Woodland when that trio tees off at 4.54pm.

Olesen opened up with a solid 71 but he also leaned heavily on the putter in round one. Woodland, meanwhile, has understandably struggled to find form since returning from a major health scare and opened up with a 76.

Patrick Cantlay walked off the course in high spirits after a hole-out eagle at the 17th and a closing par and the cool Californian should expect to climb the Masters leaderboard after grinding out a 71 in blustery conditions.

He tees off at 6.12pm, when he should get the better of Min Woo Lee, playing with a broken finger after an accident in the gym, and an out-of-form Rickie Fowler.

For an outsider, consider Will Zalatoris in the 6.24pm contest.

Zalatoris opened up with a first-round 70 to get the better of two-time US PGA winner Justin Thomas and 2021 Augusta hero Hideki Matsuyama and there is every chance that lightning strikes twice on day two.

The 27-year-old has a superb Masters record, finishing second to Matsuyama on debut three years ago and sixth on his only other appearance the following year, and all areas of the game looked in good shape in round one.

The well-fancied Matsuyama putted horrendously to shoot a 76 in round one, while Thomas had to rely on his scrambling as he carded an opening 72.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.