Steve Palmer's Masters first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Masters

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 2pm Thursday

Bet on the Masters with AK BETS and claim up to £50 in free bets if your player misses the cut.

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

Best bets

Shane Lowry to win 5.24pm threeball

4pts 13-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Si Woo Kim to win 4.42pm threeball

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Power

Corey Conners to win 2pm threeball

3pts 8-11 BoyleSports

Ryo Hisatsune to win 4.30pm threeball

3pts 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

The Masters first-round preview

The weather forecast for the opening round of the Masters at Augusta National has been getting progressively worse and the chances of play being suspended at some stage seem high.

With stormy skies, heavy rain and 45 mph gusts expected, a stop-start Thursday could be in store, and the temperaments of the Masters market principals will be tested. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele – the top four names in the outright betting – are all scheduled to tee off in the morning wave.

Scheffler, McIlroy and Schauffele are due to go out together in the 3.42pm (UK and Ireland time) group. Scheffler, adept in the wind and the king of course-management, should hang tough better than most on a day when avoiding big numbers will be the key to success.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry will be licking his lips at the forecast and the burly Irishman looks the pick of the first-round threeball options at odds-against to defeat Akshay Bhatia and JT Poston.

Lowry typically excels when conditions turn rough and the breezy weather expected over Thursday and Friday should bring out the best in him. Lowry has got to grips with the Augusta assignment over the last four years, compiling form figures of 25-21-3-16, and he seems a lively Green Jacket contender this time.

Lowry, who played superbly on the Florida Swing of the PGA Tour last month, should know too much for Augusta debutant Bhatia. The shoulder injury Bhatia sustained in Texas on Sunday is still causing discomfort. Poston may be a tougher opponent, but his early-season sparkle disappeared on the Florida Swing and he is yet to post a top-30 finish in a Major.

Si Woo Kim has made the cut in the last six Masters and can be fancied to outscore Vijay Singh and Emiliano Grillo in the 4.42pm contest. Kim, Sawgrass champion at the age of 21, is undaunted by golf's biggest stages and has been consistently impressive on the PGA Tour this season.

Singh, a 61-year-old who has missed the cut in the last five Masters, is easily dismissed, while Grillo has not competed at Augusta since finishing tied last of the weekend qualifiers (62nd) in 2019.

Corey Conners and Ryo Hisatsune look solid first-round-threeball wagers. Conners, who had Masters form figures of 10-8-6 from 2020 to 2022, has arrived at the Augusta this year in excellent ball-striking form. Zach Johnson has only one top-30 finish in his last 15 Masters - the 48-year-old is in the twilight of his career - while Australian amateur Jasper Stubbs is massively inexperienced.

Hisatsune, the world number 87, should outclass veteran Mike Weir and amateur newcomer Neal Shipley.

Claim up to £50 in free bets with AK BETS if your player misses the cut in the Masters

Place your first bet on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut (£100 WIN or £50 EW).

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT50 Place a bet of up to £100 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Applies if your first bet is placed on a golf Tournament Winner market (win or each-way)

AK BETS will credit 50% of your stake as a free bet up to £50 IF YOUR PLAYER MISSES THE CUT.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT50 .

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free Bet can be used at any price.

Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days.

Free Bet stake is not returned with any winnings. Free Bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free Bet will not be granted if the Qualifying Bet has been Cashed Out or Voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household / IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any Free Bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any Free Bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs

AK BETS Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.