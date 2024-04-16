Racing Post RBC Heritage predictions & free golf betting tips: Stateside win could come Fleetwood's way

When to bet on the RBC Heritage

By 12.30pm on Thursday

Bet on the RBC Heritage with AK BETS and claim up to £50 in free bets if your player misses the cut.

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

Where can I watch the RBC Heritage?

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday

Ian Wilkerson's RBC Heritage predictions

Tommy Fleetwood

2pts 20-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Cameron Young

1.5pts each-way 28-1 Hills

Will Zalatoris

1pt each-way 28-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Tom Kim

1pt each-way 50-1 Hills

New AK BETS customers can claim up to £50 in free bets if their player misses the cut in the RBC Heritage.

Tournament preview

The PGA Tour calendar of designated events virtually dictates that all the big guns will be at Harbour Town Links for this week's RBC Heritage, but just how motivated they will be is open to question.

A week after The Masters, all 69 players will play four rounds at the tight South Carolina venue, but Green Jacket winner Scottie Scheffler will have one ear out for a phone call directing him to a maternity ward while Rory McIlroy will again be taking stock after his latest unsuccessful attempt to join golf's list of Grand Slam winners.

Nevertheless, it is as strong a field as we get on the PGA Tour these days and after Matt Fitzpatrick built on a tenth place at the Masters to win last year, a good Augusta performance is not necessarily a handicap.

Top tip

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Fitzpatrick's performance last year will be good news for Tommy Fleetwood, who should have his mind fully on the job as he has a great chance of finally gaining a Stateside victory.

The Southport swinger had his best Augusta showing, finishing tied for third, and that potential prize of a first win in the States should keep him on the ball as this is just the sort of track where it could occur.

This excellent tee-to-green operator, who was unfortunate not to finish closer to Scheffler as many Masters putts just slipped by the wayside, is hardly scared of winning, having celebrated seven DP World Tour titles, the latest of which came at January's Dubai Invitational.

He went into the first Major of the year in strong form after claiming seventh at the Texas Open the week before and has some decent course form at Harbour Town too.

The 64 he posted in the third round was the third best of the week two years ago, when he finished tied for tenth, while his 15th-place finish 12 months ago was no disgrace, so it seems all the ingredients are there for him to have a good tournament.

Next best bet

Cameron Young 28-1

Cameron Young is another player who can build on a good Augusta finish.

His ninth spot at the Masters was his sixth top-ten finish of the year and his strokes-gained statistics are on the upgrade and have been for the last six weeks or so.

Last week's showing was preceded by a runner-up spot behind Peter Malnati at the Valspar Championship and he was one of seven players who finished a shot off a playoff when Jordan Spieth took the Tartan Jacket at Hilton Head two years ago.

Young shot an opening 63 that week and another swift start could see him right up there in the frame again for a long overdue first PGA Tour victory.

Other selections

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Tom Kim 50-1

Will Zalatoris catches the eye this week as he continues his recovery from a back problem that meant he missed a large chunk of the 2023 calendar.

Results over the last couple of months suggest that he is well on the way to getting back to his best and he will have been encouraged by taking second at the Genesis Invitational and fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, both of which are designated events that attract strong fields.

He finished ninth at Augusta despite carding a 77 on Friday and his closing 69 was encouraging. His challenge fell away after a decent start on his previous Heritage start three years ago, but he is in the sort of form that suggests he could be a factor.

It is also worth backing Tom Kim, even though he has struggled to live up to his excellent 2023 when he won the Shriners' Children Open, was second at The Open behind Brian Harman, and posted seven other top-tens.

He was 30th last week at the Masters shooting 66 on the Sunday, the best round of the day.

Kim produced his best approach play of the year at the Masters, so he can do a lot better than he did last year when putting woes led to him missing the cut.

Course guide for the RBC Heritage

Course Harbour Town Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Length 7,213 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 69 The cut No cut

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Xander Schauffele (3), Wyndham Clark (5), Ludvig Aberg (7)

Course records - 72 holes 262 Webb Simpson (2020) 18 holes 61 David Frost (1994), Troy Merritt (2015)

Course winners taking part Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth and Webb Simpson

When to bet By 12.30pm on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday

Time difference South Carolina is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – The Masters 1 S Scheffler (9-2), 2 L Aberg (28-1), T3 T Fleetwood (45-1), T3 M Homa (60-1), T3 C Morikawa (50-1)

Course type Links

Course overview The course was created in 1969 and used as a PGA Tour venue for the first time that year, undergoing a redesign in 2000. It is a much tighter track than Augusta so players have to plot their way round accurately. The tournament is the fifth PGA Tour designated event of 2024 and there will be no 36-hole cut for the first time.

The story of last year A playoff was required for the second successive year with Matt Fitzpatrick beating defending champion Jordan Spieth with a birdie on the third extra hole

Weather forecast Thursday and Friday should be dry but overnight rain is expected on Saturday and that may linger for the final day. Temperatures are expected around 26C

Type of player suited to the challenge Strong course management and straight hitting is required to some of the smallest greens on Tour

Key attribute Accuracy

RBC Heritage key stat

Just two of the last 11 tournaments at Harbour Links have been settled by a margin greater than one shot

Claim up to £50 in free bets with AK BETS if your player misses the cut in the RBC Heritage

Place your first bet on a golf Tournament Winner market and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut (£100 WIN or £50 EW).

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT50 Place a bet of up to £100 on a golf Tournament Winner market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Applies if your first bet is placed on a golf Tournament Winner market (win or each-way)

AK BETS will credit 50% of your stake as a free bet up to £50 IF YOUR PLAYER MISSES THE CUT.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT50.

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free Bet can be used at any price.

Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days.

Free Bet stake is not returned with any winnings. Free Bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free Bet will not be granted if the Qualifying Bet has been Cashed Out or Voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household / IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any Free Bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any Free Bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs

AK BETS Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.