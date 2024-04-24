Racing Post logo
LIV Golf

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Adelaide first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Adelaide at Grange Golf Club

Tyrrell Hatton should boss his first-round threeball at Grange Golf Club
Tyrrell Hatton should boss his first-round threeball at Grange Golf ClubCredit: Maddie Meyer

Where to watch LIV Golf Adelaide

DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 2.45am Friday

Best bets

Tyrrell Hatton to win threeball
3pts 8-11 bet365, BoyleSports

Ripper to win team event
1pt each-way 12-1 Betfair, Hills, Power

Image link

LIV Golf Adelaide first-round preview

Large galleries will be following the marquee threeball of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith for round one of LIV Golf Adelaide, which starts at 2.45am UK and Ireland time on Friday morning.

Rahm and Garcia are eager to win a first LIV title, while Smith is looking to improve on the fourth-place finish he managed in the inaugural LIV Adelaide 12 months ago. It should be a tight contest and the preferred first-round threeball wager is Tyrrell Hatton to outscore inexperienced sluggers Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent.

The distinctive style of Australian courses makes a bet on the all-Aussie quartet of Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert (Ripper) difficult to resist for the team title at 12-1.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport

Published on 24 April 2024inLIV Golf

Last updated 17:22, 24 April 2024

