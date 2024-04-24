Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Adelaide first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Adelaide at Grange Golf Club
Where to watch LIV Golf Adelaide
DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 2.45am Friday
Best bets
Tyrrell Hatton to win threeball
3pts 8-11 bet365, BoyleSports
Ripper to win team event
1pt each-way 12-1 Betfair, Hills, Power
LIV Golf Adelaide first-round preview
Large galleries will be following the marquee threeball of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith for round one of LIV Golf Adelaide, which starts at 2.45am UK and Ireland time on Friday morning.
Rahm and Garcia are eager to win a first LIV title, while Smith is looking to improve on the fourth-place finish he managed in the inaugural LIV Adelaide 12 months ago. It should be a tight contest and the preferred first-round threeball wager is Tyrrell Hatton to outscore inexperienced sluggers Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent.
The distinctive style of Australian courses makes a bet on the all-Aussie quartet of Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert (Ripper) difficult to resist for the team title at 12-1.
Published on 24 April 2024inLIV Golf
Last updated 17:22, 24 April 2024
