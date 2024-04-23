The Sweet Spot | Zurich Classic of New Orleans, ISPS Handa Championship & LIV Adelaide | Golf Betting Tips

Bet on this week's golf tournaments with AK BETS and claim up to £50 in free bets if your player misses the cut.

Click here to grab that offer or see below for further instructions.

There are three tournaments for golf punters to get stuck into this week, so there is no better place to start than by watching our top podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Join Steve Palmer and Jack Reeve as they go through all the top tips for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the ISPS Handa Championship and LIV Adelaide.

It is an action-packed show and the boys will be reflecting on yet another winning performance from Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage last week.

The all-conquering Texan is not in Louisiana this week for the two-player team event and Steve will be on hand with all his best bets and what to look out for in this unusual event.

The DP World Tour is back in Japan, where a strong home challenge is anticipated for the ISPS Handa, while some of those LIV players who were in action at the Masters a fortnight ago will want to bounce back on the Australian leg of that tour.

There is huge amount to discuss and tips to be taken, so simply click on the link above to get all that sage advice. And while you are there, don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel to ensure you never miss an episode of the best podcast in golf betting, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Claim up to £50 in free bets with AK BETS if your player misses the cut in

Place your first bet on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut (£100 WIN or £50 EW).

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT50 Place a bet of up to £100 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Applies if your first bet is placed on a golf Tournament Winner market (win or each-way)

AK BETS will credit 50% of your stake as a free bet up to £50 IF YOUR PLAYER MISSES THE CUT.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT50 .

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free Bet can be used at any price.

Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days.

Free Bet stake is not returned with any winnings. Free Bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free Bet will not be granted if the Qualifying Bet has been Cashed Out or Voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household / IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any Free Bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any Free Bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs

AK BETS Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.