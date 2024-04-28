Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Zurich Classic

Sky Sports Golf, 4pm Sunday

Best bets

Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin to win Zurich Classic

2pts each-way 10-1 general

Brice Garnett & Sepp Straka to win 4.11pm match

2pts 8-11 bet365, Hills

Story so far

Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn are the surprise leaders of the Zurich Classic after three rounds of action at TPC Louisiana, New Orleans.

Blair and Fishburn, easy to back at a pre-tournament 300-1, are no bigger than 9-2 with 18 holes of foursomes golf remaining.

Neither of the leaders have ever won on the PGA Tour. Blair won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, while Fishburn's only success has come on the Canadian Tour. They are lifelong friends who have carded rounds of 63 and 60 in the two fourballs sessions this week and 70 in the Friday foursomes for a 23-under-par total.

Luke List and Henrik Norlander are alone in second place, a shot behind, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are tied for third spot, a further shot off the pace. McIlroy and Lowry are 11-4 favourites going into the denouement.

Zurich Classic l eaderboard

-23 Z Blair & P Fishburn

-22 L List & H Norlander

-21 R Brehm & M Hubbard, R McIlroy & S Lowry

-20 K Yu & CT Pan, K.H Lee & M Kim, N Echavarria & M Greyserman, N Taylor & A Hadwin

-19 T Detry & R MacIntyre, C Tarren & D Skinns, Z Johnson & R Palmer

Best odds for the Zurich Classic

11-4 R McIlroy & S Lowry, 9-2 Z Blair & P Fishburn, 5 L List & H Norlander, 10 N Taylor & A Hadwin, 12 R Brehm & M Hubbard, 14 K.H Lee & M Kim, 16 K Yu & C.T Pan, 20 N Echavarria & M Greyserman, 33 bar.

Zurich Classic final-round predictions

Each-way terms of a quarter the odds for the first three places are generally available going into the final round of the Zurich Classic and the all-Canadian duo of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin look the best value outright options at double-figure odds.

Taylor and Hadwin are a proven foursomes duo, having closed with a round of 63 in this format 12 months ago to finish second in the 2023 Zurich Classic. Their three foursomes efforts in this competition have been 67, 63 and 69.

Taylor and Hadwin are one of the steadiest combinations left on the leaderboard. For a windy final round, where pars will be worth plenty, they can be expected to turn their current share of fifth place into a spot in the top three comes close of play.

Taylor and Hadwin did not enjoy last week's RBC Heritage, finishing 49th and 42nd respectively in the 69-runner tournament, but that was a high-class PGA Tour Signature Event. Reuniting for the Zurich has inspired the Canadians back to their best.

Taylor won the Phoenix Open in February, while Hadwin has finished in the top six three times on the PGA Tour this year. They carry the form and self-belief to win the Zurich, which would be a huge boost to their hopes of making the Presidents Cup in their homeland in September.

The challenge of defending a Sunday lead seems likely to prove too much for Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, relishing the chance to play alongside each other and having fun all week, are arguably the biggest dangers to Taylor and Hadwin. Neither McIlroy or Lowry has been at their best this month, though, and the all-star pairing may have too many loose shots in them to justify favouritism.

Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka is a strong foursomes unit for a windswept TPC Louisiana. Expect the accurate American and the assured Austrian to beat Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in the 4.11pm contest.

