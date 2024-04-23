Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Adelaide predictions and free golf betting tips: Niemann ready to complete quickfire hat-trick

When to bet

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Adelaide predictions

Joaquin Niemann

4pts each-way 11-1 AK Bets

Abraham Ancer

2pts each-way 25-1 general

The LIV Golf circuit has headed Down Under for one of their most high-profile events – LIV Adelaide – where former world number two Cameron Smith will lead the home challenge.

Smith, who finished fourth last year, will be a popular choice in the betting community, but he flopped in his homeland just before Christmas and may not enjoy the extra attention he receives at this noisy, sell-out gathering. He missed the cut in the last Australian PGA Championship, then finished 17th in the Aussie Open.

Sixth place in the Masters was encouraging for Smith, but he may not be at the level he needs to reward the home support, while Jon Rahm also looks too short in the betting. Rahm tied for 45th place in a meek Masters title defence and a LIV Adelaide debut should test his fiery temper. The LIV Golf vibe has not proved Rahm's cup of tea thus far and distractions are guaranteed in Oz.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Joaquin Niemann 11-1

The LIV Golf Adelaide favourite should arguably be Joaquin Niemann, who has been the star of the breakaway tour this season. The Chilean ace seems much better equipped than Rahm for the challenges ahead.

Niemann finished 30th in the inaugural LIV Adelaide last year, but he had been struggling to find top gear back then and that was his second-best finish of the LIV season at the time. Fast forward 12 months and the 25-year-old is oozing confidence. He has already won two LIV titles this term, he was third in an Asian Tour event in Oman, fourth in the Dubai Desert Classic and fourth in LIV Hong Kong.

A share of 22nd place in the Masters was a decent effort considering he was carrying an ice-cold putter and nobody has turned up at Grange this week with more long-game confidence than Niemann.

While Smith struggled in Oz before Christmas, Niemann finished fifth in the Aussie PGA, then won the Australian Open. The pride of Santiago looks the man to beat as he returns to the country this week.

Next best bet

Abraham Ancer 25-1

Niemann and Abraham Ancer were part of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne and have been popular with the Australian galleries ever since. Ancer was joint top-scorer in that competition, claiming three and a half points from five matches for the Internationals.

Ancer will be licking his lips about tackling this week's short, firm, fast layout, which plays massively to his strengths. He finished 20th last year when badly out of form, but returns in fine fettle, having won LIV Hong Kong last month.

Ancer won the Australian Open by five shots in 2018 and the accurate Mexican looks the best value each-way alternative to the market leaders.

LIV Golf Adelaide course guide

Course Grange Golf Club (composite of East and West courses), Grange, South Australia

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 6,946 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 54

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (4), Tyrrell Hatton (16), Brooks Koepka (33), Cameron Smith (52), Adrian Meronk (62)

Course records - 54 holes 197 Talor Gooch (2023) 18 holes 62 Talor Gooch (2023)

Course winner taking part Talor Gooch

When to bet By 2.45am on Friday morning (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 2.45am on Friday morning

Time difference South Australia is eight and a half hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Greg Norman renovated the course in 2012, attempting to mirror the legendary tracks on the Melbourne sandbelt. The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide took place at this venue 12 months ago

Story of last year Talor Gooch opened with back-to-back rounds of 62, easing to a three-shot success for a maiden LIV title

Weather forecast Sunny, calm and pleasant throughout, with temperatures between 17C and 21C

Type of player suited to the challenge Firm, fast terrain makes accuracy and touch the keys to success. Those with magic hands on and around the greens should flourish

Key attribute Touch

