Texas Children's Houston Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Best bets

Akshay Bhatia to win Houston Open

1pt each-way 12-1 general

Story so far

Scottie Scheffler is chasing a third straight PGA Tour success after victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship and the world number one heads into the final round of the Houston Open with a share of the 54-hole lead.

The Texas-based superstar has carded rounds of 65, 70 and 66 at Memorial Park Golf Club to reach nine under par for the tournament but he's got plenty of company with David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry all alongside him.

American Express champion Nick Dunlap and PGA Tour winners Taylor Moore and Akshay Bhatia are all one shot behind Scheffler while another four players - including 36-hole leader and defending champion Tony Finau - are two shots behind.

Houston Open l eaderboard

-9 David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry

-8 Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia

-7 Max Greyserman, Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau

-6 Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Hoge

Best odds for the Houston Open

S Scheffler 29-20, 7 S Jaeger, 8 T Detry, 12 A Bhatia, T Moore, 14 A Tosti, 16 T Finau, D Skinns, 20 N Dunlap, 28 A Rai, 40 M Greyserman, 50 C Ramey, 125 bar.

Houston Open final-round predictions

The betting market understandably revolves around Scheffler, who produced stunning final rounds at both Bay Hill and Sawgrass, and at 29-20 a win-only bet on the world's best player will appeal for plenty of punters.

Scheffler has been excellent from tee to green again but uncharacteristic errors resulting in double-bogeys at the 18th hole on Friday and 15 on Saturday mean that he'll require another low one if he's to become the first player to win three in a row since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

The 27-year-old is joined at the head of affairs by four PGA Tour maidens and his presence is likely to unsettle his rivals, particularly Jaeger and Skinns, who will join Scheffler when the final group tees off at 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

The trio at eight under - Dunlap, Moore and Bhatia - all have relatively recent PGA Tour wins under their belts with Bhatia, in particular, appealing as an each-way alternative.

The immensely talented 22-year-old, who won the Barracuda Championship in his home state of California last year, found some form when 17th at the Valspar last week and he's continued in the same vein on his Houston Open debut this week.

Bhatia has looked at ease on his Memorial Park bow, carding rounds of 67, 68 and 67 to stalk the leading quintet heading into the final round and striking his irons better than anyone else in the field.

His putting has improved with each round as he becomes more familiar with the Memorial Park greens and further flat-stick progress, allied to a similar display of ball-striking, could see this fearless youngster emerge as Scheffler's biggest rival.

