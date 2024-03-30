Manchester City v Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: plus get 40-1 for a shot on target in Sunday's Premier League title showdown

Sky Bet are offering new customers 40-1 about a shot on target in Sunday's Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Manchester City v Arsenal

You can watch Manchester City v Arsenal in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday, March 31, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Match prediction & best bet

Under 2.5 goals

Draw

Manchester City v Arsenal odds

Manchester City 10-11

Arsenal 3-1

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Arsenal team news

Manchester City

Kyle Walker and John Stones picked up injuries while on international duty with England and are set to miss out. However, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson are all expected to be fit.

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber remains sidelined and there are doubts surrounding Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka, although Mikel Arteta says "there's a chance" they'll be fit.

Manchester City v Arsenal predictions

The final Premier League fixture of the season involving two of the three title rivals sees leaders Arsenal head to defending champions Manchester City and, in what should be music to the ears of Liverpool supporters, the pair may be difficult to separate.

The Gunners go into this super Sunday ahead of Liverpool only on goal difference while City, who have claimed the title in five of the last six seasons, are breathing down their necks one point further back.

With ten games to go there is time for plenty to change, but this is the last opportunity for one of the three challengers to directly influence the result of a title rival.

However, it may well be advantage Liverpool at the end of play as City’s lack of conviction in their crunch clashes this season makes the draw a big runner at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side are yet to taste defeat in 14 home league games this season but four of their last nine outings on their own patch have ended in draws.

That includes a 1-1 stalemate with Liverpool in November while they shared the spoils in the same scoreline earlier this month in the return fixture at Anfield, where the Reds finished the stronger despite going through a mini-injury crisis.

Having also been beaten 1-0 on trips to Arsenal and Aston Villa, City are yet to beat a top-four rival in four attempts this season while they have also twice finished level with Chelsea and been held at home to Tottenham.

With first-choice defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones set to miss out, there is little incentive to take the odds-on about City, despite the fact that this is the time in the campaign when they start to show their true colours.

Arsenal have won eight league matches on the spin and, especially if injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel conspire, they’d perhaps settle for a point.

The Gunners have a miserable record to overcome at the Etihad, having lost on their last eight visits, but they did claim a 1-1 draw away at Liverpool earlier in the season.

That means four of the five title tussles so far this term have featured two or fewer goals - the only exception being Arsenal’s 3-1 victory at home to Liverpool - and three of those have ended all-square.

Five of City’s last six league games have gone under 2.5 goals and they were beaten 1-0 away at Arsenal in October, a match which featured only three shots on target.

Given what is on the line, a goal may even kill the action and a predicted lack of goalmouth action lends itself to a share of the spoils.

Key stat

There have been under 2.5 goals in three of the last five meetings between these sides.

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Grealish, Alvarez, Lewis, Bobb, Kovacic, Nunes, Gomez, Ortega.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Zinchenko, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Nelson, Partey, Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Vieira.

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Manchester City v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

There was only one goal from three shots on target in the reverse fixture and the size of the occasion means defences are likely to dominate, which has been the case in the majority of the top-of-the-table clashes this season.

Over 4.5 cards

Referee Anthony Taylor is averaging 5.15 yellow cards per game in the Premier League this season and there were five bookings in the league encounter at the Emirates.

Rodri to be shown a card

The midfield battle is going to be key and Rodri, having been booked six times in seven Premier League meetings with Arsenal, looks a likely card candidate.

Price guide 7-1

