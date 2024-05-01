Steve Palmer's CJ Cup Byron Nelson first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on the PGA Tour
Where to watch the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Sky Sports Golf, 12.45pm Thursday
Best bets
Thomas Detry to win 7.06pm threeball
3pts 13-8 BoyleSports
Parker Coody to win 8.12pm threeball
2pts 17-10 bet365
Robert MacIntyre top Scot
2pts 8-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
CJ Cup Byron Nelson first-round preview
Local hero Jordan Spieth, defending champion Jason Day and Sungjae Im, who won a Korean Tour event last Sunday, comprise the marquee threeball on day one of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson from Texas.
Given Spieth's lack of form and Im's jet lag, Day looks the best option for that threeball but preference is for better value in other contests, principally the 13-8 about Thomas Detry in his 7.06pm group with Min Woo Lee and Kevin Tway.
Detry finished second on his last trip to Texas in the Houston Open a month ago, then followed up with 28th place in the high-class RBC Heritage, before a share of eighth place alongside Robert MacIntyre in the Zurich Classic pairs event last week.
Lee is being shown great respect by bookmakers despite the fact he broke a finger in the lead-up to the Masters. He missed the cut by six shots on his TPC Craig Ranch debut 12 months ago. With questions over Lee's fitness, Detry should be favourite.
Parker Coody is the other first-round threeball option who appeals. The Texas-born Coody twins should make a big impact on the PGA Tour soon enough. Parker, the more methodical of the pair, finished sixth in the Corales Puntacana Championship the week before last.
Given the potential of Coody, who won on the Canadian Tour in 2022, he has claims to be clear favourite against Korn Ferry Tour player Quade Cummins and David Skinns, who, despite becoming flavour of the month after a couple of decent efforts, has missed the cut in six of his ten tournaments this year.
MacIntyre also appeals at 8-11 to finish as the top Scot. Both Detry and MacIntyre can take heart from their performances in New Orleans last week and it could be the event which settles the Scot into his stride on the PGA Tour. Craig Ranch suits his attacking style of play and he can leave Martin Laird – the only other Scot in the field – in his wake. Craig Ranch form figures of 61-MC-34 do not inspire confidence in Laird.
Published on 1 May 2024inPGA Tour
Last updated 15:21, 1 May 2024
