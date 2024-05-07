Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship predictions & free golf betting tips: Rory McIlroy can start magical May with fourth Quail triumph

When to bet on the Wells Fargo Championship

By noon on Thursday

Where can I watch the Wells Fargo Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship predictions

Rory McIlroy

Max Homa

Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship preview

Scottie Scheffler is still waiting to become a father and the world number one is missing from the Wells Fargo Championship line-up this week. Scheffler's participation in next week's US PGA Championship must be in doubt given the impending arrival of his baby.

Also skipping this week's Quail Hollow gathering is Ludvig Aberg, who announced on Monday night that he is nursing a sore knee, so the first and second from last month's Masters will be sitting out this Signature event in North Carolina.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Rory McIlroy 15-2

The world number two can take advantage of the absences of Scheffler and Aberg by dominating the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Rory McIlroy could be set for a magnificent May, starting with a fourth Wells Fargo triumph.

The last time McIlroy won the US PGA – or a Major of any kind for that matter – was in 2014 at Valhalla. He had won the preceding PGA Tour event that year – the Bridgestone Invitational – and the little master will be sensing the possibility of history repeating itself over the next fortnight. He would love to head to Valhalla next week off a morale-boosting victory.

Quail Hollow has always been a playground for McIlroy. He has won three of the last 11 Wells Fargo Championships at this course, with his maiden PGA Tour title coming there in 2010. He won by seven shots in 2015, then edged a closer contest in 2021 to complete his hat-trick.

Shane Lowry would be the first to admit that McIlroy was the main reason they won the Zurich Classic pairs event together last time out. McIlroy was excellent in New Orleans, as he was when finishing third in the Texas Open the week before the Masters.

McIlroy teed up at Augusta last month playing under more pressure than anyone else in the field – his annual Grand Slam quest at the Cathedral of Pines is a huge weight on his shoulders – and there was no disgrace in 22nd place.

Playing with much more freedom this week – at a long, soft track which is ideal for him – expect this masterful driver to bully the par-fives and delight his army of Charlotte fans yet again.

Next best bet

Max Homa 20-1

Another player who made Quail Hollow the site of his PGA Tour breakthrough is Max Homa, who won the 2019 Wells Fargo when ranked 417th in the world. He also won the 2022 Wells Fargo at a different track.

The 2022 Presidents Cup further underlined Homa's course credentials. Making his debut for Team USA, he won four points from four matches at Quail, then he finished eighth in last year's Wells Fargo.

Homa's typically superb iron-play is key to his success at Quail. This week he tees up as world number ten and with his confidence boosted from contending in the Masters. The 33-year-old loathed his Majors record, so getting into the thick of things at Augusta, where he eventually finished third, was a huge positive.

Course guide for the Wells Fargo Championship

Course Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Length 7,558 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 69 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Rory McIlroy (2), Wyndham Clark (3), Xander Schauffele (4), Ludvig Aberg (6), Viktor Hovland (7)

Course records - 72 holes 265 Wyndham Clark (2023) 18 holes 61 Rory McIlroy (2015)

Course winners taking part Rory McIlroy (three times), Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

Time difference North Carolina is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – CJ Cup Byron Nelson 1 T Pendrith (90-1), 2 B Kohles (400-1), 3 A Noren (25-1), T4 S.H Kim (110-1), A Rai (55-1), B H An (30-1), M Wallace (125-1), 8 J Knapp (100-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Quail Hollow hosted the US PGA in 2017 and the 2022 Presidents Cup. They were the only years since 2003 in which the course has not staged the Wells Fargo Championship (previously the Wachovia Championship and Quail Hollow Championship)

Story of last year Wyndham Clark made his PGA Tour breakthrough, romping to a four-shot success, before winning the US Open a month later

Weather forecast A mixture of sunshine and clouds, but warm and pleasant throughout. Light to moderate breezes on Thursday, fading to flat calm for the final three days

Type of player suited to the challenge Course changes over recent years have aided powerhouses – this is a track which demands strong ball-striking

Key attribute Power

Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship key stat

Rory McIlroy has won three of the last 11 Wells Fargo Championships at Quail Hollow

