Steve Palmer's CJ Cup Byron Nelson final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Sky Sports Golf, 1pm Sunday

Best bets

Jake Knapp to win CJ Cup Byron Nelson

3pts 13-5 bet365

Beau Hossler to win 6pm threeball

2pts Evens bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Jake Knapp and Matt Wallace dual forecast

1pt 11-1 bet365

Byeong Hun An top Rest of the World

1pt 15-2 bet365

Nick Dunlap to win 5pm threeball

1pt 21-10 Betfair

Story so far

Taylor Pendrith leads the CJ Cup Byron Nelson by a shot going into the final round at TPC Craig Ranch, Texas, seeking a maiden PGA Tour title.

Pendrith has won twice on the Canadian Tour, but never on the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour. The Canadian, desperate to retain his place on the Internationals Presidents Cup team for September's match against USA in his homeland, is 21-10 to convert his Craig Ranch opportunity.

Pendrith was available at 90-1 on tournament-eve.

Jake Knapp is alone in second place, with Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace a shot further adrift in third. Pre-tournament favourite, Jordan Spieth, missed the cut by two shots, while defending champion Jason Day is tied for 58th place, 13 shots off the pace.

Pendrith, Knapp and Kohles are scheduled to tee off at 6pm UK and Ireland time in the final threeball. A cloudy day with light to moderate breezes is forecast.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson l eaderboard

-19 Taylor Pendrith

-18 Jake Knapp

-17 Ben Kohles, Matt Wallace

-15 Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft

-14 Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An, Troy Merritt

-13 Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai, S.H Kim, Keith Mitchell

Best odds for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

21-10 T Pendrith, 13-5 J Knapp, 13-2 M Wallace, 10 B Kohles, 16 A Noren, 28 B H An, 45 K Kraft, 66 S W Kim, 80 M W Lee, S Jaeger, V Whaley, K Tway, 100 bar

CJ Cup Byron Nelson final-round predictions

The final-round scoring average of Taylor Pendrith – and his lack of silverware outside of low-grade events in his homeland – means the chasing pack with be confident of swamping the leader.

Pendrith has been unconvincing when contending for PGA Tour titles and makes no appeal at short prices to take this opportunity. A miserable par five after a perfect drive at the 18th hole of round three may set the tone for further disappointment on Sunday.

Jake Knapp, who has dropped only one shot all week and has been peppering flags with his approaches, is a much more appealing option. Knapp, who won his maiden PGA Tour title in fine style in the Mexico Open at the end of February, seems much more likely to kick for the line.

Ben Kohles is probably shocked by his position on the leaderboard, given dire recent efforts, and can be expected to fall away, and the main threats to Knapp may come from Matt Wallace, Alex Noren and Byeong Hun An.

Wallace, who won the Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour last year, is two shots off the lead, Noren is four adrift, while An has a five-shot Sunday deficit to overcome. The Englishman, Swede and South Korean are all playing well enough to apply pressure to Pendrith. Noren and An are PGA Tour maidens.

Knapp to win, Wallace second, with Noren and An among the places, is the Sunday outright prediction. The Knapp-Wallace dual forecast can be backed at 11-1, while An is 15-2 for top Rest of the World player – a market in which Pendrith is a short-price favourite.

Pick of the final-round threeballs are Nick Dunlap and Beau Hossler. Dunlap finished 11th in his first PGA Tour start in Texas in the Houston Open at the end of March and has impressed in the Lone Star State again this week, with rounds of 66, 67, 67. The gifted and power-packed youngster can outgun Zach Johnson and Aaron Rai on this wide-open track, while Texas-based Hossler looks solid against weak opposition.

Yesterday's man Brandt Snedeker and world number 261 Tom Whitney should not take much beating. Hossler, sixth in the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January, fully deserves short-price favouritism.

