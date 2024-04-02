Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Miami predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on LIV Golf Miami

By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

Where can I watch LIV Golf Miami

Live on DAZN and the LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Miami predictions

Dustin Johnson

3.5pts each-way 16-1 BoyleSports

Bryson DeChambeau

3pts each-way 10-1 general

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Miami preview

Thirteen LIV players are set to tee up in next week's Masters at Augusta – and all of them will be using LIV Golf Miami as their warm-up event.

Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Adrian Meronk, Phil Mickelson Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson are looking to complete a Trump National and Augusta double.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Dustin Johnson 16-1

LIV Miami is a home game for Dustin Johnson, who lives in Florida and loves Trump National, and the former world number one is a proven performer at this venue.

Johnson finished fourth in the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral in 2014 – the first event after the Gil Hanse redesign – then won the 2015 edition. DJ's title defence resulted in 14th place in 2016.

Johnson held his nerve down the stretch to win the inaugural LIV Miami Team Championship at Doral for the 4 Aces in 2022. While this week's favourite, Jon Rahm, is competing at Doral for the first time, Johnson has a wealth of course experience to draw upon.

Johnson will go to Augusta as a contender – he won the Masters in 2020 – and he will be keen to remind the world of his threat by winning in Miami. He won the last LIV event staged in the States – LIV Las Vegas – before suffering with a cold putter in Jeddah. Hong Kong GC was not an ideal set-up for him last time out, but Doral hugely appeals.

Next best bet

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Another superstar who will feel LIV Miami can provide a springboard to bigger things is Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open in 2020 to get a five-year Masters exemption. He will have eyes on the Green Jacket and would love to head to Augusta with a trophy.

Doral is a long track which sets up well for big-hitters. DeChambeau overpowered another Florida layout when he won the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational – his last PGA Tour title before he defected to LIV – and he could do likewise in the Sunshine State this week.

DeChambeau has been in good form, finishing fourth in LIV Jeddah and seventh in Hong Kong, and, like Johnson, he has been a winning captain in the LIV Team Championship at this venue, leading Crushers to success last year.

Course guide for LIV Golf Miami

Course Trump National Doral Golf Club, Miami, Florida

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,701 yards

Par 72 - four par-fives, ten par-fours, four par-threes

Field 54 (no cut)

Format 54 holes of strokeplay

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Tyrrell Hatton (17), Brooks Koepka (31), Adrian Meronk (55), Cameron Smith (62), Lucas Herbert (82)

Course winners taking part Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson

When to bet By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on DAZN and the LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Time difference Miami is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview The famous Blue Monster at Doral was a PGA Tour stop for many years, hosting a regulation event from 1962 to 2006, then the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016. Gil Hanse remodelled the layout in 2014 and made it much tougher, with winning scores of just four under, nine under and 12 under in the final three WGC events there. The LIV Team Championship was at this venue – the final event of the 2022 and 2023 seasons – but Miami has become a regulation stop this term. This is a long track with water hazards lurking everywhere

Story of last year The Crushers team, comprising Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell and Anirban Lahiri, won the LIV Team Championship in October last year

Weather forecast Clear, calm and pleasant for the most part, with moderate breezes on Sunday

Type of player suited to the challenge Competitive experience from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 WGCs at the remodelled Doral is useful. The Doral honours board is bursting with powerful golfers

Key attribute Power

