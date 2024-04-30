Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Singapore predictions and free golf betting tips: Niemann can complete title hat-trick by bossing Serapong

When to bet

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Singapore predictions

Joaquin Niemann

4pts each-way 8-1 bet365

Sergio Garcia

2pts each-way 25-1 Betfair, Power

LIV Golf Adelaide was a massive success last week, with the all-Aussie Rippers quartet of Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert delighting the locals in the team title, but the punting community were rocked by a 125-1 outsider winning the individual event.

Brendan Steele was the shock winner of LIV Adelaide, but a more established member of the LIV elite should be victorious at LIV Singapore this week.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Joaquin Niemann 8-1

The best player on the LIV circuit this year has been Joaquin Niemann and the Chilean seems well capable of completing a 2024 LIV hat-trick this week.

Niemann, world number one amateur for 44 weeks, always had the potential to develop into a superstar – and the 25-year-old appears at the peak of his powers. He won twice on the PGA Tour before joining LIV, then won an Australian Open, before two LIV titles this season.

Niemann seems the most likely LIV Singapore champion. In the inaugural LIV Singapore last year, he opened with a 70 on his course debut to get detached, but closed with a pair of 66s for eighth place. Despite arriving in poor form, he fell in love with the Serapong Course.

This time, with third place in LIV Adelaide on Sunday the result of another rock-solid performance, Niemann is teeing up in Singapore bursting with self-belief. Jon Rahm, making another course debut and terrible over the closing holes of LIV Adelaide, seems a vulnerable favourite.

Next best bet

Sergio Garcia 25-1

His compatriot Rahm is new to the course, but Sergio Garcia knows the Serapong extremely well. He finished 11th on his Singapore Open debut in 2017, then won the Singapore Open by five shots in 2018, before seventh place on his title defence the following year.

Garcia made his Serapong return in last year's inaugural LIV Singapore and lost a playoff to Talor Gooch. The Spaniard relishes the layout and should threaten a maiden LIV title. He has twice finished runner-up this season. A Sunday 66 in Adelaide was an ideal warm-up round.

LIV Golf Singapore course guide

Course Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa Island, Singapore

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,406 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 54

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (5), Tyrrell Hatton (17), Brooks Koepka (36), Cameron Smith (55), Adrian Meronk (62)

Course records - 54 holes 196 Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia (2023) 18 holes 61 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (2011 Singapore Open)

Course winners taking part Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch

Time difference Singapore is seven hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – LIV Golf Adelaide 1 B Steele (125-1), 2 L Oosthuizen, T3 J Niemann, C Schwartzel, J Rahm, A Ogletree, D Burmester

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Serapong Course at Sentosa GC, one of Asia's finest courses, hosted the Singapore Open on the DP World Tour from 2005 through 2022, then the inaugural LIV Singapore event took place 12 months ago. Sentosa has also hosted eight Open qualifiers. The course was renovated in 2006 and 2020

Story of last year Talor Gooch edged Sergio Garcia in a playoff for the inaugural LIV Singapore title

Weather forecast Hot, humid and calm for the most part, with a constant threat of thunderstorms

Type of player suited to the challenge Heavy bunkering, numerous water hazards and large, undulating greens demand strong ball-striking. Players from Florida and southern Europe may adjust quicker to the bermuda grass

Key attribute Accuracy

