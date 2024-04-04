Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Miami first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf Miami

DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Brooks Koepka to beat Tyrrell Hatton

2pts 20-23 bet365

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson dual forecast

1pt 80-1 bet365

Sam Horsfield top European

1pt 25-1 bet365

Charles Howell to win threeball

1pt 29-20 bet365

LIV Golf Miami first-round preview

Brooks Koepka came close to winning the Masters last year and much of the confidence he needed to deliver that bold title tilt came from performing well in a LIV Golf event in Florida. History may be about to repeat itself over the next fortnight.

Koepka won LIV Golf Orlando the week prior to the Masters 12 months ago, then finished runner-up to Jon Rahm at Augusta. Floridian Koepka is looking forward to a similar Masters warm-up in his home state this week and can outscore Tyrrell Hatton over 54 holes of LIV Golf Miami.

Koepka may end up as the greatest LIV Miami title threat to Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who are equally well suited to the Trump National Doral venue. The Johnson and DeChambeau outright dual forecast can be backed at 80-1.

Sam Horsfield, like Koepka, has grown up in Florida and relishes any opportunity he gets to compete in the Sunshine State. The Manchester-born powerhouse has slowly but surely been finding form again after an injury layoff and he could prove a dangerous outsider at Trump National.

Horsfield seems worth chancing at 25-1 in the top European market, where course debutant Rahm is a short-price favourite. Rahm admitted in his media conference at Trump National on Tuesday that he had still not even had a practice round at Doral.

Charles Howell, who has lived in Florida for most of his life, can boss his first-round threeball against Graeme McDowell and Carlos Ortiz. Howell's last two PGA Tour appearances at Doral each resulted in a top-20 finish.

