Steve Palmer's LIV Singapore first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club
Where to watch LIV Golf Singapore
DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 2.15am Friday
Best bets
Talor Gooch top American
2pts 5-1 bet365
Fireballs to win team event
1pt each-way 16-1 bet365
Danny Lee top Australasian
1pt 14-1 bet365
Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia dual forecast
0.5pt 100-1 bet365
LIV Singapore first-round preview
Defending LIV Singapore champion Talor Gooch may find Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia and others too hot to handle this week but there seems little to fear from an out-of-sorts set of his fellow Americans.
Backing Gooch to finish the week as top American looks a solid investment, with Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson struggling for confidence. Bryson DeChambeau may be too aggressive for the Serapong Course, while Brendan Steele seems unlikely to follow up his shock LIV Adelaide success with another title tilt.
Team Ripper promised hearty celebrations after their Adelaide triumph and that quartet may not turn up in Singapore in great condition. Danny Lee, the only non-Ripper in the top Australasian market, looks a value outsider.
Fireballs, comprising Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, David Puig and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, scream each-way value at 16-1 for the team event, while Niemann and Garcia, playoff combatants at LIV Mayakoba, are difficult to resist in a 100-1 LIV Singapore dual forecast.
Published on 1 May 2024inLIV Golf
Last updated 15:47, 1 May 2024
