Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race14 MINS
18:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race14 MINS
18:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
LIV Golf

Steve Palmer's LIV Singapore first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club

Defending champion Talor Gooch can lead the American challenge in Singapore this week
Defending champion Talor Gooch can lead the American challenge in Singapore this weekCredit: Asanka Ratnayake

Where to watch LIV Golf Singapore

DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 2.15am Friday

Best bets

Talor Gooch top American
2pts 5-1 bet365

Fireballs to win team event
1pt each-way 16-1 bet365

Danny Lee top Australasian
1pt 14-1 bet365

Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia dual forecast
0.5pt 100-1 bet365

Image link

LIV Singapore first-round preview

Defending LIV Singapore champion Talor Gooch may find Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia and others too hot to handle this week but there seems little to fear from an out-of-sorts set of his fellow Americans.

Backing Gooch to finish the week as top American looks a solid investment, with Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson struggling for confidence. Bryson DeChambeau may be too aggressive for the Serapong Course, while Brendan Steele seems unlikely to follow up his shock LIV Adelaide success with another title tilt.

Team Ripper promised hearty celebrations after their Adelaide triumph and that quartet may not turn up in Singapore in great condition. Danny Lee, the only non-Ripper in the top Australasian market, looks a value outsider.

Fireballs, comprising Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, David Puig and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, scream each-way value at 16-1 for the team event, while Niemann and Garcia, playoff combatants at LIV Mayakoba, are difficult to resist in a 100-1 LIV Singapore dual forecast.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport

Published on 1 May 2024inLIV Golf

Last updated 15:47, 1 May 2024

iconCopy
more inLIV Golf
more inBetting offers
more inLIV Golf
more inBetting offers