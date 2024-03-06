Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Hong Kong first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Hong Kong at Hong Kong Golf Club
Where to watch LIV Golf Hong Kong
DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app, 4.15am Friday
Best bets
Fireballs to win team event
1pt each-way 11-1 bet365
Graeme McDowell top-ten finish
1pt 8-1 Hills
LIV Golf Hong Kong first-round preview
There have been team victories for Legion XIII, Smash and Crushers in the first three events on the 2024 LIV Golf schedule, but this week may be the turn of Fireballs to shine.
Fireballs are captained by Sergio Garcia, who should play a leading role in LIV Hong Kong at a course which plays to his strengths. Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig complete the side.
Garcia is competing at Hong Kong GC for the third time, having finished in the top 20 in his previous two appearances on the DP World Tour, while promising Spanish youngsters Chacarra and Puig got a taste for the venue in the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour just before Christmas.
Chacarra carded a round-one 63 in that event before fading away, while Puig finished in 15th place. Ancer is the only member of the team who is new to the course, but the accurate Mexican should fall in love with the test of precision which HKGC provides.
Six teams are ahead of Fireballs in the betting, which seems to underrate their chances. Team Torque are joint-favourites with bet365 despite the fact their entire line-up is teeing up at this unusual layout for the first time.
Graeme McDowell, never outside the top 25 in six appearances at HKGC in full-field events on the DPWT and Asian Tour, looks well worth backing at 8-1 for a top-ten finish.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 6 March 2024inLIV Golf
Last updated 16:46, 6 March 2024
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Hong Kong predictions & free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah predictions & free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Las Vegas first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Las Vegas predictions & free golf betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Bet £10, Get £20 with Virgin Bet
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in matched free bets + 100 spins with Betway
- Betfair's Cheltenham free bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Hong Kong predictions & free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah predictions & free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Las Vegas first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Las Vegas predictions & free golf betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Bet £10, Get £20 with Virgin Bet
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in matched free bets + 100 spins with Betway
- Betfair's Cheltenham free bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the festival