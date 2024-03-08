Women's FA Cup predictions and free football tips

Where to watch the Women's FA Cup

Everton v Chelsea

BBC iPlayer, 1pm Sunday

Best bets

Liverpool to beat Leicester

2pts 8-11 bet365

Manchester City-Manchester City double result v Tottenham

1pt 8-11 bet365

Women's FA Cup quarter-final predictions

The Women's Super League takes a break this weekend with attention turning to the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

First up is a clash between Liverpool and Leicester City at Prenton Park and the Reds can make home advantage count.

The Foxes are looking to reach the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history but they will be up against it with the Merseysiders in good form.

Liverpool have already surpassed last season's points tally in the Women's Super League, having accumulated 25 points from 15 games – the same amount as last season's runners-up Manchester United have managed.

They are fresh from a 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa, which made it three wins on the spin for the Reds in all competitions, and they look a decent bet to progress to the last four.

Joining them in the semi-final draw could be Manchester City, who lock horns with Tottenham on Sunday.

City have won the Women's FA Cup on three occasions, last lifting the trophy in 2020, and they will be fired up to see off Spurs after a 1-0 semi-final defeat to Chelsea in the Women's League Cup last time out.

Prior to that defeat, City had won 12 games on the spin in all competitions, a run which started with a 7-0 mauling of Tottenham in November.

City have earned almost double the amount of points Tottenham have in the WSL (37 points compared to 19) and their superiority should be only too evident. Back City to be ahead at half-time and the final whistle.

The other two quarter-finals pit Brighton against Manchester United on Saturday and Everton against Chelsea on Sunday.

