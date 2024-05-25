Ross County vs Raith prediction, betting tips and odds: Staggies can seal survival in style

Where to watch Ross County vs Raith

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Ross County

1pt 4-5 general

Ross County vs Raith predictions

Ross County hold a 2-1 lead as Raith head to Dingwall for the second leg of their Scottish Premiership playoff tie on Sunday and the Staggies look a good bet to seal their safety in style.

Don Cowie’s men are looking to avoid the drop via the playoffs for the second year running, but County can consider themselves a little unfortunate to be faced with a relegation clash.

The Staggies have lost only five of their last 14 matches, they have been beaten only once in their last eight home games, and there has certainly been an upturn in performance since Cowie was put in temporary charge.

County were good value for the 2-1 first-leg victory at Stark’s Park and displayed class and composure to control the Kirkcaldy contest in difficult conditions.

Sam Stanton’s late strike kept Rovers in the tie, but winning on their travels at Dingwall looks too big an ask for the Fife outfit and Ross County look a good bet to see off the Championship side.

