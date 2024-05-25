Ross County vs Raith prediction, betting tips and odds: Staggies can seal survival in style
Free Scottish football tips, best bets and predictions for the Premiership playoff second leg between Ross County and Raith
Where to watch Ross County vs Raith
Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday
Best bet
Ross County
1pt 4-5 general
Ross County vs Raith predictions
Ross County hold a 2-1 lead as Raith head to Dingwall for the second leg of their Scottish Premiership playoff tie on Sunday and the Staggies look a good bet to seal their safety in style.
Don Cowie’s men are looking to avoid the drop via the playoffs for the second year running, but County can consider themselves a little unfortunate to be faced with a relegation clash.
The Staggies have lost only five of their last 14 matches, they have been beaten only once in their last eight home games, and there has certainly been an upturn in performance since Cowie was put in temporary charge.
County were good value for the 2-1 first-leg victory at Stark’s Park and displayed class and composure to control the Kirkcaldy contest in difficult conditions.
Sam Stanton’s late strike kept Rovers in the tie, but winning on their travels at Dingwall looks too big an ask for the Fife outfit and Ross County look a good bet to see off the Championship side.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Raith vs Ross County prediction, betting tips and odds: County can claim advantage
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Scottish playoffs predictions and free football tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Phil Foden to have one or more shots on target now odds boosted to 35-1: Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final betting offer
- Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets
- FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup or 35-1 for Manchester City
- FA Cup final betting offer: get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Manchester City vs Manchester United match
- FA Cup Final Free Bets & Bonuses: Get £250 in betting offers for Manchester City vs Manchester United at Wembley this weekend
- Raith vs Ross County prediction, betting tips and odds: County can claim advantage
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Scottish playoffs predictions and free football tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Phil Foden to have one or more shots on target now odds boosted to 35-1: Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final betting offer
- Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets
- FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup or 35-1 for Manchester City
- FA Cup final betting offer: get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Manchester City vs Manchester United match
- FA Cup Final Free Bets & Bonuses: Get £250 in betting offers for Manchester City vs Manchester United at Wembley this weekend