Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Hamilton’s 2-1 win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at New Douglas Park has given the League One team a slight edge heading to the Highlands for the second leg of their Championship playoff.

The Accies were 2-0 up at the break at their place before Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Jags hit back to leave the tie nicely balanced.

But with Thistle defender Danny Devine set to miss the return with a ligament injury and Hamilton boasting an excellent away record, it’s worth taking the lower-league side to upset the odds once again.

Hamilton have lost one away game – at League One champions Falkirk – since the start of November and have accrued more points on the road (40) than at home (36).

They score plenty of goals and the same cannot be said for Big Dunc’s Thistle who operate at a division above but struggle to find the net or even threaten it.

In two games against League One outfit Montrose in the previous round they managed just one goal in a 1-0 aggregate success.

They have scored no more than once in ten of their last 12 which will invite Hamilton to play it nice and tight and try to catch the hosts on the counter.

