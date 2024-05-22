Raith vs Ross County prediction, betting tips and odds: County can claim advantage

Where to watch Raith vs Ross County

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Ross County

1pt 17-10 bet365

Raith vs Ross County predictions

Ross County find themselves in the Scottish Premiership relegation playoff for the second year running and the Staggies will have to fight for their top-flight place once again when they take on Raith.

A 2-2 against Aberdeen on the final day of the SPL season wasn’t enough for County to avoid the playoff spot as relegation rivals St Johnstone won at Motherwell, and Don Cowie’s men will have to negotiate a two-leg tie against Rovers.

The Staggies head to Kirkcaldy as 17-10 chances and that price does seem to underrate their chances.

County lost only five of their last 13 Scottish top-flight matches, they have been good enough to beat Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and Hibs this season and they have progressed following the temporary appointment of Cowie.

Raith were clear second-best in the Scottish Championship this season but needed a penalty shootout to down Partick in the playoff semi-finals and this tie represents a step up for the Fife side.

There is enough in the price to punt on County to take an advantage back to Dingwall for Sunday’s second leg.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.