Scottish playoffs predictions and free football tips: Rovers can counter Thistle's attack

Where to watch

Raith v Partick

Live on BBC Scotland, 7.45pm Friday

Spartans v Dumbarton

Live on BBC ALBA, 7.30pm Friday

Best bet

Raith

1pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Already advised

Hamilton to win Scottish Championship playoffs

2pts 9-4 bet365

Spartans to win Scottish League One playoffs

1pt 4-1 bet365

Scottish playoffs predictions

Raith hold a 2-1 lead when they host Partick in the second leg of their Scottish Premiership playoff semi final.

Rovers were good value for their Firhill victory and Ian Murray’s men were clearly the better side in the opening 45 minutes of the match.

Thistle rallied slightly in the second half, as was to be expected in front of a home crowd, but the match was always heading in the direction of the Kirkcaldy side.

Rovers finished 14 points clear of Thistle in the Championship regular season and the 2-1 first-leg victory means that Murray’s men have avoided defeat in five games against Thistle this season.

Kris Doolan’s men will be forced to chase the game at Stark's Park, which is a dangerous tactic when the opposition can call on Lewis Vaughan in attack.

The 28-year-old was a constant threat on the counter in the Firhill contest and the 19-goal man will be licking his lips at the prospect of breaking against an exposed Thistle defence.

Rovers look good value to seal the tie in style and set up a final clash with either St Johnstone or Ross County.

Elsewhere, Spartans will be hoping to turnaround a 2-1 deficit when they host Dumbarton in the final of the League One playoffs.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.