Today's goalscorer predictions including Romelu Lukaku, Kylian Mbappe + get a 30-1 boosted odds free bet

After helping you land a Mbappe 30-1 boosted odds free bet from Betfair , we can also help you to use the promotion with our predictions on today’s Euro 2024 matches. France play Austria in Group D at 8pm after Romania and Ukraine tangle in Group E at 2pm and Belgium meet Slovakia in a 5pm kick-off. Keep reading for our big-match predictions.

Belgium vs Slovakia: Lukaku to score first

Lukaku to score @16-5 with Sky Bet + grab £40 in free bets from Sky Bet

Belgium are one of the teams pundits fancy to cause an upset in Germany and win Euro 2024. If they are to finally live up to the hype, the Belgians need star striker Romelu Lukaku on top form and he is the man trusted to fire them to glory.

Looking at his recent performances, Lukaku netted twice in a recent friendly with Luxembourg, driving his team to an impressive 3-0 victory. He also grabbed the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Roma over Genoa in the Italian Serie A.

Fancy Lukaku to score again? You can back the well-travelled striker to find the net.

France vs Austria: Mbappe to score anytime

Mbappe to score @EVS with Betfair + grab 30-1 odds for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target here

France are also potential Euro 2024 champions, but realise they must hit the ground running in Germany if they are to top their group and progress to the knockout stages. They line up against an ambitious and well-organised Austrian side who are good enough to cause an upset. France needs its best players ready and firing from the opening game.

When the big moments arrive, France need their stars to deliver, and none is more important than striker Kylian Mbappe. The Real Madrid star will feel he’s good enough to leave Germany with the Golden Boot after helping France regain the European Championship. A positive start and a few goals against Austria would certainly nudge him in the right direction.

Mbappe has scored two goals in his last three competitive outings, finding the net in his final match for Paris St-Germain - a 3-1 loss to Toulouse in Ligue 1 - before netting when France beat Luxembourg 3-0 earlier this month.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.



