Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Wednesday's matches
Best bets for all the action from the Premier League on Wednesday, April 24
When to bet
Wolves vs Bournemouth
7.45pm Wednesday
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
8pm Wednesday
Manchester United vs Sheffield United
8pm Wednesday
Best bets
Dominic Solanke to score at any time
1pt 13-8 bet365
Over 3.5 goals in Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
1pt 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power
Manchester United to win and both teams to score
1pt 11-8 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports
Wednesday's Premier League predictions
Wolves vs Bournemouth predictions
Wolves have dominated this fixture in recent years, losing only one of their last seven meetings with Bournemouth and winning four times in that run, but they could struggle this time.
Gary O’Neil’s men are winless in their last six games, in a run which began with a home loss to Championship side Coventry, and Wanderers’ injury list is growing quickly. Craig Dawson and Pedro Neto are just two of their confirmed absentees, with key man Matheus Cunha a serious doubt, and Bournemouth could find some rare joy from a clash with Wolves at Molineux as a result.
The Cherries have lost just two of their last eight games and have been scoring plenty of goals, netting 15 times in that run.
With Neto and potentially Cunha out, Wolves may struggle to get the ball to stick up the pitch which could put pressure on a depleted defence and leave the door open for Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke to add to his 18 league goals.
Solanke scored in the reverse fixture and given the hosts have conceded at least twice in five of their last six games, he rates a solid bet to get on the scoresheet against Wolves again.
Wolves vs Bournemouth team news
Wolves: Craig Dawson, Pedro Neto, Leon Chiwone and Noha Lemina are out for Wolves while Nelson Semedo, Matheus Cunha and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are all facing late fitness tests.
Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams, Romain Faivre and Chris Mepham are all out for the Cherries but Antoine Semenyo is in line for a first start in three games.
Wolves vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups
Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; S Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Doherty, Lemina, Gomes, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Hwang
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Kerkez; Solanke
Wolves vs Bournemouth key stat
Dominic Solanke has scored four goals in his last six games.
Best bet for Wolves vs Bournemouth:
Dominic Solanke to score at any time
1pt 13-8 bet365
Verdict by Jamie Griffith
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle predictions
Crystal Palace seem to be improving week-on-week under Oliver Glasner and earned another key victory under the Austrian with a 5-2 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday.
Their front three of Ebere Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta combined brilliantly in that rout and the signs are positive that the Eagles are finally set to become an attacking side. Palace have scored 11 goals in their four home matches since Glasner’s arrival.
However, they won’t be the only side at Selhurst Park capable of racking up the goals on Wednesday, as Newcastle on a six-match run in which they have scored 15 times, landing a spectacular 4-0 victory over top four-chasing Spurs last time out.
There have been four or more goals in 11 of the Magpies last 14 Premier League matches and, with the Eagles in fine scoring form and in-form forwards such as Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Mateta on the pitch, we should see another action-packed affair.
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle team news
Crystal Palace: Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca are all out for the Eagles while Adam Wharton is a serious doubt after being forced off against West Ham.
Newcastle: Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almirons are nearing a return and Callum Wilson is back, but Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock are all still injured while Sandro Tonali remains suspended.
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Clyne, Richards, Andersen; Munoz, Ahamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze
Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Gordon, Isak, Barnes
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle key stat
There have been at least four goals in 11 of Newcastle’s last 14 league matches
Best bet for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle:
Over 3.5 goals
1pt 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power
Verdict by Jamie Griffith
Manchester United vs Sheffield United predictions
Manchester United made it past Coventry by the skin of their teeth in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final but conceding three to their Championship opponents highlighted the issues which have plagued the Red Devils all season and Sheffield United may expose the same flaws at Old Trafford.
The Blades have failed to win any of their last nine games, conceding a worrying 28 times in that run, suggesting that, despite Manchester United’s problems, they should still come away with the win.
However, the sole positive in that horrendous run for Chris Wilder’s side is that they are finally scoring with some regularity. Both teams to score has been a winning bet in five of their last six and they have scored a combined three goals against Chelsea and Liverpool in that sequence.
Erik ten Hag’s men have lost only one of their last six home games, drawing with Liverpool and Spurs in that decent run, and won the reverse fixture 2-1, suggesting they will just about have enough to edge past Sheffield United at Old Trafford.
But given the Red Devils have shipped 15 goals in their last six games, it could pay to back the Blades to score in defeat.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United team news
Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are doubts after being forced off against Coventry and will join Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Sofyan Amrabat, Willy Kambwala, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Jonny Evans on United’s lengthy absentee list if they are not fit enough to feature.
Sheffield United: Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, George Baldock, Jack Robinson, Rhian Brewster and Tom Davies are all out for the Blades.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Hamer, Souza, Arblaster, Osborn; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz
Manchester United vs Sheffield United key stat
Sheffield United are on a nine-match winless streak, conceding 28 times in that run.
Best bet for Manchester United vs Sheffield United:
Manchester United to win and both teams to score
1pt 11-8 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports
Verdict by Jamie Griffith
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 23 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 14:59, 23 April 2024
- Everton vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds
- Arsenal vs Chelsea betting offer: Get £40 in Premier League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds
- 2023-24 FA Cup and Premier League odds: Manchester United 5-2 for FA Cup after avoiding Wembley upset
- Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds
- Everton vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds
- Arsenal vs Chelsea betting offer: Get £40 in Premier League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds
- 2023-24 FA Cup and Premier League odds: Manchester United 5-2 for FA Cup after avoiding Wembley upset
- Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds