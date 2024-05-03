When to bet

Arsenal are playing with real freedom in their Premier League title pursuit, netting eight goals in derby wins over London rivals Chelsea and Spurs, so they will be full of confidence ahead of Bournemouth's visit to the Emirates.

The Gunners' front three are in electric form while the runs of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice from midfield can trouble even the best defences in the top flight.

Bournemouth probably don't fall into that bracket and they will be in for a real test in north London on Saturday.

Cherries defender Marcos Senesi has been booked six times in his last seven starts and with his usual centre-back partner Illia Zabarnyi a doubt, Senesi could be left more exposed than usual.

Referee David Coote has on average dished out 5.2 yellow cards per game, the second-highest in the Premier League this term and the most of any referee to officiate more than ten matches, so he will not hesitate to reprimand the Cherries’ Argentinian defender should he step over the line.

Fulham’s defence has looked shaky of late, most notably when conceding three goals to both relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest and basement boys Sheffield United, and they have struggled to keep things tight on their travels all season.

The Cottagers have shipped 35 goals in their 17 away league games this season and Brentford’s talented attackers could capitalise on Fulham's defensive shortcomings.

Bees ace Bryan Mbeumo has made four starts since returning from a lengthy injury at the start of April, scoring once in that time, and he could now be ready to hit top gear again.

The Cameroon international netted a brace against Fulham at Craven Cottage in August and looks a decent price to notch his ninth league goal of the season against the leaky Cottagers.

Tottenham’s issues with defending set-pieces have come under scrutiny after conceding twice from corners in the north London derby before allowing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah to head home from a free-kick on Thursday night, but the reality is it is a weakness that has existed all season.

Only Sheffield United (108) and Manchester United (104) have allowed more shots from set-pieces than Spurs (90) in the top flight and Liverpool will no doubt target that area at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have created the most chances from set-plays this term, registering 103 shots from such situations, which is no surprise given the dead-ball expertise of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk is a chief beneficiary of Alexander-Arnold's set-piece prowess. Van Dijk has fired off 12 shots in his last six games, notching at least two in five of those matches, and could register a couple of more efforts on Merseyside.

