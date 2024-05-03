Man City vs Wolves prediction, betting tips and odds: Back De Bruyne to inspire champions

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man City vs Wolves. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Man City vs Wolves

You can watch Man City vs Wolves in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 4, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Kevin De Bruyne to be first goalscorer

1pt each-way 7-1 bet365

Man City vs Wolves odds

Man City 1-11

Wolves 28-1

Draw 11-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City vs Wolves predictions

Wolves enjoyed a memorable 2-1 home win over Manchester City at the end of September but they are as big as 28-1 to complete a Premier League double over the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium.

City lost at Molineux despite allowing their hosts only one shot on target – Wolves opened the scoring thanks to a Ruben Dias own goal – and they look in ruthless form coming into the return fixture.

Like title rivals Arsenal, who host Bournemouth in the 12.30pm kick-off, City have bounced back well from their Champions League quarter-final exit.

Three days after their penalty-shootout defeat to Real Madrid they edged past Chelsea 1-0 to reach the FA Cup final before winning 4-0 at Brighton and 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

City thrashed Luton 5-1 in their most recent home league fixture, having beaten Aston Villa 4-1 and Crystal Palace 4-2 in the first two games of their April schedule.

Guardiola was serving a touchline ban for the defeat to Wolves at Molineux and key men Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne were also absent due to suspension and injury.

Both should start on Saturday and De Bruyne, who suffered a hamstring injury just 23 minutes into City's opening game of the season at Burnley, is playing a crucial role in their title charge.

The Belgium star returned to action with a goal and an assist in a 21-minute substitute appearance at Newcastle on January 13 and he looks a tempting each-way bet in the first-goalscorer market.

De Bruyne was at the heart of City's attacking play in last Sunday's 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, setting up goals for Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland.

He had five of his side's 11 shots at the City Ground, having scored twice in the win at Palace and opened the scoring in the 17th minute at Brighton.

De Bruyne has also scored in both Champions League starts this season, against Copenhagen and in the second leg against Real Madrid.

He had 13 shots in 202 minutes during those games, as well as 16 in his last four league appearances, and he should be backed to trouble a weary Wolves side.

Injuries have hampered Gary O'Neil's men after a strong start to the season. They beat Luton 2-1 last time out but had taken only five points from their previous eight matches including defeats to nil against Newcastle, Villa, Arsenal and Bournemouth.

They were restricted to five efforts at goal in last month's home defeat to the Gunners and may struggle to land a blow on the other title contenders.

Key stat

Manchester City have won their last five league matches, scoring 19 goals

Man City vs Wolves team news

Man City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phil Foden and Ruben Dias have recovered from illness. Goalkeeper Ederson is also available to start despite coming off injured in last weekend's win at Nottingham Forest.

Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde face fitness tests but Pedro Neto, Santiago Bueno, Noha Lemina, Leon Chiwone and Craig Dawson remain sidelined. Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle, who will complete a permanent move to Wolves in the summer, is ineligible.

Probable teams

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Lewis, Nunes, Kovacic, Ake

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; Semedo, Kilman, T Gomes; Doherty, Lemina, J Gomes, Traore, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hee-Chan Hwang

Subs: Bellegarde, Sarabia, H Bueno, Gonzalez, Fraser, Chirewa, Barnett

Inside info

Man City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Josko Gvardiol

Wolves

Star man Matheus Cunha

Top scorer Hee-Chan Hwang

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha

Card magnet Joao Gomes

Assist ace Matheus Cunha

Set-piece aerial threat Max Kilman

Man City vs Wolves b et builder predictions

Man City-Man City double result

The champions led at half-time and full-time in four of their last five league matches while Wolves trailed at the break in recent defeats to Arsenal and Bournemouth

Joao Gomes to be shown a card

Wolves have card candidates all over the pitch and central midfielder Gomes, booked in four of his last six games, may struggle to stay out of trouble

Josko Gvardiol to have a shot

After a long goal drought, the City defender has scored three times in his last five matches and he had four attempts in his last home league appearance against Luton

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Read more:

This weekend's Premier League shots, cards and goalscorer predictions and bet builder tips

