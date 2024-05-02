Luton vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds: Hatters can boost survival hopes

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Luton vs Everton. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Luton vs Everton

You can watch Luton vs Everton in the Premier League on Friday May 3 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Luton

2pts 13-8 Betfair

Carlton Morris anytime goalscorer

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

You can bet on Luton vs Everton here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Luton vs Everton odds

Luton 13-8

Everton 13-8

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton vs Everton predictions

The Premier League relegation battle is out of Luton's hands but they could give their survival chances a significant boost with victory over Everton at Kenilworth Road.

With only three games remaining, Luton occupy 18th spot in the Premier League standings. But they are only a point adrift of Nottingham Forest in 17th and will jump above the dotted line with a win on Friday as the Tricky Trees are not in action until Saturday.

Form is not on the side of the Hatters, who have lost three successive matches against Manchester City, Brentford and Wolves and leaked 12 goals in the process. But four of their six Premier League wins this season have come at Kenilworth Road and they will be desperate to make the most of home advantage again on Friday night.

Rob Edwards' Hatters have certainly been entertaining to watch, scoring in 30 of their 35 league assignments this term, and they certainly have the tools to trouble the Toffees.

Everton's win over Brentford on Saturday guaranteed them another season in the Premier League and, while they are a well-drilled unit under Sean Dyche, it would be understandable if a little complacency were to set in following a highly emotional campaign for the Toffees due to their off-field battles.

But it is Everton's dismal away record which is the biggest reason why they could be vulnerable at Kenilworth Road.

The Toffees have not won on the road in the Premier League in 2024, having gone nine league matches without a victory on the road since winning 2-0 at Burnley on December 16.

Their most recent awayday saw them pummelled 6-0 by an inconsistent Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge and they have scored just four times on their travels since their win at Turf Moor.

They could be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas with Premier League survival secured and a white-hot atmosphere is certain to await them in Bedfordshire.

Luton fans can also draw confidence from the fact that their side have already beaten Everton twice this season, winning 2-1 at Goodison Park in both the league and FA Cup.

Striker Carlton Morris has been central to the Hatters' better-than-expected fight against the drop this term.

The 28-year-old has played in all of Luton's top-flight matches this season, contributing ten goals.

Morris was on target against Bournemouth and Wolves last month and he also scored Luton's second goal in their league win over Everton on Merseyside in September.

Given their position, Luton will have to play on the front foot and Morris could be the chief beneficiary of that attacking approach, making him a sound anytime goalscorer play.

Key stat

Everton have not won away from home in the Premier League in 2024.

Luton vs Everton team news

Luton

Tom Lockyer, Issa Kabore, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Amari'i Bell, Dan Potts and Chiedozie Ogbene remain sidelined for the Hatters, but Mads Andersen could feature and Elijah Adebayo may return to the hosts' starting line-up.

Everton

Vitaliy Mykolenko will miss the rest of the season along with Nathan Patterson and Dele Alli. Beto is also set to miss out and Seamus Coleman, Lewis Dobbin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all doubtful to play at Kenilworth Road.

Probable teams

Luton (3-4-1-2): Kaminski; Mengi, Burke, Osho; Hashioka, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Chong; Morris, Adebayo.

Subs: Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock, Clark, Townsend, Onyedinma, Johnson.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Chermiti.

Subs: Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Virginia, Gomes, Warrington, Hunt.

Inside info

Luton

Star man Ross Barkley

Top scorer Carlton Morris

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Ross Barkley

Assist ace Alfie Doughty

Set-piece aerial threat Teden Mengi

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Youssef Chermiti

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Luton vs Everton b et builder predictions

Luton to win

Everton have not won on the road in 2024 and are worth opposing against a Luton side fighting for their Premier League lives.

Carlton Morris to have a shot on target

Carlton Morris has bagged ten Premier League goals this season and is worth a bet to steer a shot on target.

Under 3.5 cards

This could be a cagey contest but Luton have been shown just 62 cautions this season – only Arsenal and Manchester City have received fewer –so there is a chance that cards could be in short supply.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Luton vs Everton

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Luton vs Everton in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Luton vs Everton.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.