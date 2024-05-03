Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Brentford to beat Fulham

1pt 11-10 general

Newcastle to beat Burnley & both teams to score

1pt 9-4 Betfair

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

2pts 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brentford vs Fulham predictions

Fulham’s recent 2-0 win at West Ham may have allayed a few deep-rooted concerns over the Cottagers’ away form but they still look vulnerable on their travels and are worth taking on at neighbours Brentford.

That success at the London Stadium last month, courtesy of an Andreas Pereira double, was just their third road win of the campaign and just a second since the opening weekend of the season.

It’s still been a decent season for Fulham, who have never flirted with relegation while never seriously looking like breaking the top half either, but they face a second defeat of the season against Brentford.

The Bees won 3-0 at Craven Cottage in August and are finishing the season nicely. They were dicing with the drop for periods but one loss in six has ensured they will survive for another season.

Thomas Frank has Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo fully fit and Neal Maupay available after sitting out last week’s loss at Everton.

That makes Brentford a real threat in the final third and they will fancy they can overpower their local rivals.

Brentford vs Fulham team news

Brentford: Defenders Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Josh Dasilva are out. Loanee Neal Maupay, ineligible at Everton, is available.

Fulham: Harrison Reed is the Cottagers' only doubt.

Brentford vs Fulham predicted line-ups

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Willian, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Brentford vs Fulham key stat

Fulham have failed to win 14 of their last 16 Premier League away games.

Best bet for Brentford vs Fulham :

Brentford

1pt 11-10 general

Verdict by Steve Davies

Burnley vs Newcastle predictions

Burnley and Newcastle each have plenty to play for heading into their clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Just one defeat in eight has seen the Clarets work their way back into survival contention and they were unlucky to only draw 1-1 at Manchester United last Saturday.

At the same time as Burnley were bossing proceedings at Old Trafford, Newcastle were romping past Sheffield United for a second time this season and are battling it out with the Red Devils and Chelsea to finish sixth.

They have lost three of their last four away games in the Premier League but were irresistible in their 5-1 rout of the Blades and were 2-0 winners over the Clarets on Tyneside earlier this season.

Vincent Kompany deserves credit for adapting his tactics to enhance Burnley's prospects of staying in the top flight but a clean sheet continues to elude the Lancashire outfit in 2024.

The Belgian's opposite number Eddie Howe is dealing with his own injury-related defensive issues. However, with forward Alexander Isak netting seven times in his team's last six games, the Magpies have the firepower required to record another important victory.

Burnley vs Newcastle team news

Burnley: Burnley's Luca Koleosho could be involved for the first time since December but Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey and Jordan Beyer are all long-term absentees. Zeki Amdouni is pushing to start after scoring off the bench against Manchester United.

Newcastle: Fabian Schar is the latest Newcastle player to be sidelined but Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Nick Pope have returned to training and may feature. However, the game comes too soon for Kieran Trippier.

Burnley vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Odebert, Berge, Cullen, Bruun Larsen; Foster, Amdouni.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Burnley vs Newcastle key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of Burnley’s last eight fixtures.

Best bet for Burnley vs Newcastle:

Newcastle to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-4 Betfair

Verdict by Jack Ogalbe

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest predictions

Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last weekend and Nottingham Forest could do with victory at Bramall Lane in their bid to avoid joining them in the Championship next season.

The Tricky Trees are fourth from bottom and look embroiled in a three-way scrap with Luton and Burnley for survival following a run of only one win in 11 league games.

Forest’s desperation for points means they are a shorter price than they probably should be to beat the Blades, given they have won only two of their 17 away league matches this season.

Instead, goals may be the way to go as the hosts have looked much livelier going forwards recently, although their troubles at the back persist.

Both teams have scored in seven of the Blades' last eight matches, which includes meetings with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle, so they should feel confident of breaching a Forest side without a clean sheet in ten.

There is potential for Forest to go through the gears if they get their heads in front and, with 14 of the Blades’ 17 home league games going over 2.5 goals, this could be quite an entertaining encounter.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest team news

Sheffield United: James McAtee is available again but George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe and Oli McBurnie remain sidelined. Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Davies are nearing a return but are unlikely to feature this season.

Nottingham Forest: Willy Boly and Murillo have both recovered from minor knocks and are expected to play while Taiwo Awoniyi could make his comeback from a thigh problem. However, Neco Williams must be assessed.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Robinson, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, Archer.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Montiel, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest key stat

Both teams have scored in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Best bet for Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest :

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.