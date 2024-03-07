Premier League 2023-24 winner predictions and title odds: Plus, bet £10 and get £60 in BetMGM free bets

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you place a £10 qualifying bet. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

2023-24 Premier League title winner odds

Man City 10-11

Liverpool 9-4

Arsenal 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

You can bet on this weekend's Premier League action here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

2023-24 Premier League winner predictions

Aaron Ashley

There is an ominous look about Manchester City right now and I expect them to defend their Premier League crown. They haven't lost since December and have won nine of their last ten league games.

Sunday's title tussle at Anfield comes at the perfect time with Liverpool depleted by injuries, and the Reds still face tricky away trips to rival duo Everton and Manchester United as well as West Ham and Aston Villa.

If Liverpool fall out of contention then the Europa League could become their priority so Arsenal, who are on a seven-game winning run and can't stop scoring, can chase the Citizens home.

1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool

Joe Casey

Manchester City look like repeating their usual trick of clicking into gear from January onwards to propel themselves to another Premier League title.

The Citizens have taken 28 points from their last ten league outings and their minimal injury list could be the key to them usurping Liverpool and fending off Arsenal.

Jack Grealish is currently Pep Guardiola's sole absentee whereas Liverpool are without nine first-team stars and Arsenal are missing six.

A more difficult run-in for the defending champions is the major hope for their title adversaries - but City may still prove unstoppable once more.

1 Man City 2 Liverpool 3 Arsenal

Dan Childs

Manchester City have got themselves into a strong position despite contending with long periods of the season without Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, and I expect them to claim a fourth straight league title.

Pep Guardiola's side haven't lost for three months and Sunday's trip to Liverpool comes at a good time due to injuries in the Reds' camp.

Liverpool are competing for the quadruple but the closing months of the league campaign could be a step too far for their stretched squad.

Arsenal are more likely to run City close but all of their remaining away games are against top-half sides, including trips to both Manchester clubs and fierce rivals Tottenham.

1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool

Steve Davies

Arsenal have served their apprenticeship, run City close, continued to improve and now’s the time for them to bridge that gap and claim the silverware.

Mikel Arteta’s men really are doing so little wrong and winning the big games as well as battering lesser lights.

City still look like they’ve got a mistake in them yet and Arsenal’s incessant ruthlessness suddenly seems more potent than Pep’s chess-board approach to breaking sides down.

Liverpool’s injuries will become a factor and you can only ride your luck for so long.

1 Arsenal 2 Man City 3 Liverpool

Liam Flin

It is that time of the year again when Manchester City go on an extraordinary unbeaten run in the Premier League, only they have started early this season having not lost since December 6.

Pep Guardiola's champions are simply the best around at managing a title run-in and they are masters of their own destiny with fixtures against both of their title foes this month.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are fit and firing again and I expect them to breeze to a fourth straight top-flight triumph.

Given Liverpool's injury issues and involvement in the FA Cup and Europa League, I think Arsenal can pip the Reds to second spot.

1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool

Jamie Griffith

As good as Liverpool’s youngsters have been in recent weeks, the Reds simply lack the depth of their title rivals and may eventually fall away as their injury issues continue to mount.

Arsenal have looked ruthless of late and have taken the initiative in the goal difference column as a result. However, any remaining title hopes they held last season were all but crushed in a 4-1 thrashing at the Etihad, and they could face the same fate on their trip to Manchester at the end of this month.

City are in their usual end-of-the-season groove, taking 28 points from their last ten league games, and with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne back fit and firing it takes a brave punter to bet against Pep Guardiola’s powerhouses.

1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool

Henry Hardwicke

I think injuries will catch up with Liverpool, Manchester City will win at Anfield on Sunday and that will be the catalyst for the Citizens to retain their Premier League crown.

Arsenal are playing fantastic football and can’t be dismissed, but Mikel Arteta’s men have to go to the Etihad at the end of the month and they are likely to do so without a points advantage over the champions.

I can’t see City dropping points anywhere else on the run-in, making it highly probable that a sixth top-flight title in seven years will be winging its way to the blue half of Manchester.

1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool

James Milton

Sunday's trip to a depleted Liverpool side looks a great opportunity for Manchester City to improve their dismal record at Anfield and they should kick on to claim a sixth Premier League title in seven seasons.

Arsenal are in rampant goalscoring form and their injury problems are easing for the run-in. Mikel Arteta's men have won all 12 of their matches against the bottom eight but their remaining schedule looks tougher.

The Gunners may be touched off by ruthless City but they can finish ahead of injury-hit Liverpool, who are expected to go deep in the Europa League and FA Cup.

1 Man City 2 Arsenal 3 Liverpool

Alex Wrigley

Liverpool hold a one-point advantage in the title race but injuries could derail their campaign and Manchester City are a menacing presence in their rear-view mirror.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could be without as many as eight players for Manchester City's potentially title-defining trip to Anfield, and the Citizens have pulled their usual trick saving their best form for the second half of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions and have won 18 of those, including all nine away games.

They could take advantage of the Reds' injury list on Sunday and if they leapfrog the current leaders, there is a real chance of them running away with the league.

1 Man City 2 Liverpool 3 Arsenal

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Premier League football

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet £10 on a qualifying bet.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on football.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.