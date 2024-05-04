Premier League Sunday 2pm Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bets

Ollie Watkins to score in Brighton vs Villa

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm

1pt 6-4 Hills

Chelsea to win and both teams to score

1pt 8-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

Brighton vs Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa were dealt a major blow to their Europa Conference League hopes on Thursday as Olympiakos ran out 4-2 victors in their semi-final first leg at Villa Park and Unai Emery will be looking for an immediate reaction from his side.

The Villans have performed well after European nights though, winning seven and losing just two of their 12 matches following a Conference League tie, and a clash with a Brighton side on a six-match winless run should give them a great opportunity to bounce back.

Roberto De Zerbi's men have lost their last two games to nil, conceding seven goals, and they managed just one goal in the whole of April.

Brighton lost 4-0 to Manchester City in their last home game and the Villans could put a few past the sorry Seagulls, with Ollie Watkins likely to be at the forefront of their attacks.

The Villa striker has 19 Premier League goals this term, scored on Thursday, and bagged a hat-trick in the reverse fixture to make it six goals in his last four games against Brighton.

Brighton vs Aston Villa team news

Brighton: Solly March, Evan Ferguson, Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma are out for the season while Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, James Milner and Jan Paul van Hecke are all on the sidelines too.

Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara are sidelined. Emiliano Martinez, Alex Moreno and Youri Tielemans are nearing a return but are unlikely to be risked with Villa's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on the horizon.

Brighton vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Barco; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Buonanotte, Pedro; Welbeck

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Zaniolo, Rogers; Watkins

Brighton vs Aston Villa key stat

Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in his last four appearances against Brighton.

Best bet for Brighton vs Aston Villa :

Ollie Watkins to score

1pt 6-4 Hills

Chelsea vs West Ham predictions

Chelsea made light of their injury crisis when downing Spurs 2-0 on Thursday night and they can make it a quickfire double of London derby victories when they welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge.

While overall it has been another season to forget for the Blues, their home form has been solid of late and they have gone seven games without a defeat on their own patch, recording six wins in that run.

A 4-3 win over Manchester United and a 6-0 thrashing of Everton are included in that sequence alongside the 2-0 victory over Tottenham, suggesting West Ham, who have lost nine of their last 13 away games and have gone 15 league matches without a clean sheet, could struggle in this derby.

The Hammers’ record at Stamford Bridge is dismal, with one win and 12 losses in their last 17 visits to their rivals, but they may have enough to score in defeat.

Chelsea have conceded twice to Burnley, Leeds and Leicester in their unbeaten home run and West Ham, who have scored twice in each of their last two Premier League matches, can bag a consolation.

Chelsea vs West Ham team news

Chelsea: Alfie Gilchrist, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi are doubts while Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Carney Chukwuemeka and Robert Sanchez are certain absentees.

West Ham: George Earthy is out of concussion protocols and may return to the squad while Dinos Mavropanos is nearing a return and could feature, although fellow centre-back Nayef Aguerd remains out.

Chelsea vs West Ham predicted line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Chelsea vs West Ham key stat

West Ham have lost nine of their last 13 away games.

Best bet for Chelsea vs West Ham :

Chelsea to win and both teams to score

1pt 8-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills

