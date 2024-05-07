Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel 5-2 favourite to replace beleaguered Ten Hag

The pressure is mounting on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after the Red Devils were thumped 4-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night and Ladbrokes go 1-5 that the Dutchman is not in charge on the first day of next season.

Ten Hag has three league games remaining this term and an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City at the end of the month to improve his prospects of remaining at Old Trafford into the 2024-25 campaign.

Below we look at some of the names in the frame to replace Ten Hag.

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on sports. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Next Manchester United manager odds

Things go from bad to worse for Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag, who is just 1-5 to not be in charge of the Red Devils on the first day of the 2024-25 season.

United slumped to a 13th league defeat of the campaign – the most they have suffered in a single Premier League season – at Crystal Palace on Monday night as they were thrashed 4-0 by the Eagles.

Eighth-placed United have never finished lower than seventh in the Premier League era but they are now 8-1 with bet365 to end the season in the top six and secure European football next season, with Newcastle, who occupy sixth place, 2-5 and seventh-placed Chelsea 9-4.

United could claim a Europa League berth with victory in this month's FA Cup final, but they are 4-1 to triumph at Wembley at the expense of rivals and holders Manchester City, and the pressure is mounting on Ten Hag.

The Dutchman is 4-1 with Ladbrokes to be sacked before he has the chance to lead his side out at the national stadium on May 25, suggesting that he will likely see out the season at Old Trafford unless there is more humiliation forthcoming in the club's last three league games against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton.

Outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is 5-2 favourite to be the next man in the Old Trafford hotseat although the German, who led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, refused to rule out reversing his decision to leave the Bundesliga giants.

England manager Gareth Southgate is next in at 9-2, having started 2024 as a 25-1 chance to replace Ten Hag, and Graham Potter, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in April last year, is a general 5-1 chance.

Roberto De Zerbi is an 11-1 shot to leave Brighton for Manchester and a host of big names, including Zinedine Zidane (12-1), Julian Nagelsman (14-1), Hansi Flick (16-1) and Ruben Amorim, who was odds-on to take charge of Liverpool before the Reds chose Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp, follow the Italian in the betting.

You can bet on who will be the next Manchester United manager and get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes

Grab £40 in Ladbrokes free bets when you bet £10 on sports

We’ve already mentioned that Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on sports

Here is how you can claim this £40 Ladbrokes free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.5 (1-2)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from Ladbrokes gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some free bets are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

18+. New UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 31/05/24.

Min first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1.5 to get 4 x £10 free bets.

Restrictions & T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.