Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds: Spurs could add to Reds' frustration

Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

You can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday, May 5, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham or draw double chance

2pts 9-5 BoyleSports

Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions

Nine-man Liverpool suffered an acrimonious 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham at the end of September and the Reds may struggle to avenge that loss when Spurs visit Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool appeared to be on the path to glory in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club but a dramatic downturn in form has left them stumbling along the boulevard of broken dreams instead.

The Reds suffered a 4-3 extra-time defeat to rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final and Klopp's men were eliminated by Atalanta at the same stage of the Europa League, for which they were hot favourites.

The Serie A side claimed a shock 3-0 first-leg victory at Anfield on April 14 and Liverpool's fortress was breached again three days later in a 1-0 league defeat to Crystal Palace.

They lost further ground in the title race with a 2-0 derby loss at Everton and last weekend's 2-2 draw at West Ham so February's EFL Cup is likely to be Klopp's last trophy with the club.

Virgil van Dijk, who scored the extra-time winner against Chelsea in the League Cup final, is a doubt for the Spurs clash and Mohamed Salah, another icon of the Klopp era, had a touchline bust-up with his boss during the frustrating draw at the London Stadium.

Like Klopp, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou – all smiles when things are going well – has been in a testy mood at recent press conferences.

September's home win over Liverpool, sealed by a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal, was part of an excellent start to the campaign for Spurs, who took 26 points from their first ten matches under Postecoglou.

They earned a solitary point from their next five games, cooling title talk, and a recent run of three straight defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea has left fourth-placed Aston Villa in pole position for Champions League qualification.

Thursday's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge was a disappointment but Spurs played well in last weekend's 3-2 defeat to title-chasing Arsenal, despite trailing 3-0 at the break.

Their record at Anfield is dismal, with just one win in their last 29 league visits, but this is something of a free hit for a dangerous Spurs side who won 4-0 at Villa Park in March and have had entertaining draws away to Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Liverpool, in contrast, have won only one of their eight meetings with the Gunners, City, Villa, Spurs and United this season. The troubled Reds, who have kept only one clean sheet in their last 13 league and cup matches, are worth opposing in Klopp's penultimate home game.

Key stat

Liverpool have won only one of their eight matches against teams who started the weekend in the top six

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is doubtful after missing training this week and Diogo Jota is not ready to return. Conor Bradley should be available but Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark remain sidelined.

Tottenham

Timo Werner and Ben Davies will not feature again this season and Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Destiny Udogie and Fraser Forster are injured.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Gomez, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Jones

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal; Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son

Subs: Richarlison, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Gil, Dragusin, Bissouma, Skipp

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahima Konate

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Rodrigo Bentancur

Assist ace Brennan Johnson

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Liverpool vs Tottenham b et builder predictions

Rodrigo Bentancur to be shown a card

Injuries have restricted the Tottenham midfielder to 802 minutes of Premier League playing time this term but he has still picked up six yellow cards

Heung-Min Son to score or assist a goal

The Spurs star was quiet at Chelsea but converted a penalty against Arsenal and has 25 goal contributions in 30 league starts this season

A goal to be scored in each half

Neither team is reliable defensively and seven of Liverpool's last eight league matches have featured at least one goal either side of half-time

Pays out at 13-2 with Paddy Power

