Newcastle vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds: Magpies can make the most of home comforts

Where to watch Newcastle vs Everton

You can watch Newcastle vs Everton in the Premier League at 7.30pm, Tuesday April 2, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Newcastle

2pts Evs Betfair

Newcastle vs Everton odds

Newcastle Evs

Everton 13-5

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle vs Everton team news

Newcastle

Anthony Gordon is suspended while Sven Botman is out for the season. Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali, Nick Pope and Lewis Miley remain sidelined while Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron picked up injuries against West Ham. Tino Livramwento must be assessed but Kieran Trippier is expected to return.

Everton

Arnaut Danjuma, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin are set to be the only notable absentees for the Toffees. Vitalii Mykolenko has been struggling with illness but is expected to return.

Newcastle vs Everton predictions

Injuries are really starting to take their toll on Newcastle but the Magpies should have enough in reserve to see off struggling Everton, who are winless in 12 Premier League games and embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Eddie Howe’s side should be full of confidence following Saturday’s 4-3 win over West Ham when they scored three goals in the final 13 minutes to turn a 3-1 deficit into victory.

The case for backing Newcastle would have been stronger if Anthony Gordon was not suspended and their injury list includes first-teamers Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Joelinton and Callum Wilson.

However, at a shade of odds-on they are worth supporting given their dominance at home and Everton’s lack of confidence following a poor sequence of results.

Newcastle have won ten of their 15 home league games this term and two of their three defeats have come against title-chasing duo Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Magpies have beaten Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea at home this season and they should be able to add Sean Dyche’s toiling Toffees to that list.

Everton won 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in December but they have won only two Premier League matches since, picking up just five points in their last 12 games.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth extended their winless run on the road to seven matches, with five of those outings resulting in defeat.

The visitors have scored only three goals in their last seven away matches and with Beto seemingly preferred to Dominic Calvert-Lewin they may struggle to capitalise on Newcastle’s mini-injury crisis.

While the ambitious Magpies will feel they are having a poor season despite being eighth, Everton are only three points above the relegation zone and West Ham are the only top-half team they have beaten on their travels this season.

Everton have suffered three successive defeats against West Ham, Manchester United and Bournemouth and that misery looks set to be extended at St James' Park, where Newcastle are always a force to be reckoned with.

Punters may be tempted to back goals given Newcastle’s recent exploits but seven of their ten home league wins this season have been recorded to nil and Everton have fired blanks in six of their 15 away matches.

Key stat

Seven of Everton's last nine matches were 0-0 at half-time.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Livramento, Anderson, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, White, Targett, Karius.

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto.

Subs: Godfrey, Calvert-Lewin, Keane, Gueye, Patterson, Gomes, Chermiti, Young.

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar

Everton

Star man Amadou Onana

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Beto

Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.